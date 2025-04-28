Super League players encouraged to celebrate tries to raise money for MND over Magic Weekend

SUPER LEAGUE players will be encouraged to shoot for 180s by title sponsors Betfred at Magic Weekend in Newcastle – to join Rugby League’s fund-raising efforts for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

To mark the 18th Magic Weekend since the concept was launched in Cardiff in 2007, Betfred will donate £180 for every try celebration across the six fixtures at St James’ Park – and have also offered an additional £1,000 for the best celebration over the weekend.

The funds raised will be added to the money raised by Leeds Rhinos and Oxen, the RFL’s kit partners, from their MND awareness fixture which has been confirmed for May 31 against Wakefield Trinity – marking the anniversary of the death of Rob Burrow CBE last year.

Magic Weekend falls between two other major fund-raising initiatives for MND Association in memory of Rob – with his wife Lindsey running the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon on Sunday May 11, a fortnight after conquering the London Marathon in under five hours.

Rhodri Jones, Rugby League Commercial’s Managing Director said: “We wanted to find a way to celebrate the 18th Magic Weekend, and Rugby League is always looking to support the Motor Neurone Disease Association – and thanks to Betfred’s support, we’re going to ask the players to lead the way in both.

“Magic Weekend has always emphasised the fun and enjoyment of Rugby League, for players and supporters.

“We’ve seen some memorable try celebrations over the years – Sam Tomkins in a Semi Final against St Helens in Perpignan springs to mind, and Sam Luckley enjoyed an Alan Shearer moment at a previous Magic Weekend – and going further back with a link to the return of the Ashes this autumn, Henderson Gill’s ‘bit of a boogie’ against Australia in Sydney.

“We’re intrigued to see what the current Super League players might come up with, in the knowledge that they’ll also be raising money for the MND Association.

“We thank Betfred in advance for their generosity, as we wait to see how many 180s the players deliver in Newcastle.”