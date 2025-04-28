18 Super League players charged including Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC and Wakefield Trinity stars

THERE have been 18 players charged by the Disciplinary Match Review Panel following the Super League action at the weekend.

Four players from Wakefield Trinity have been charged, with Mike McMeeken, Isaiah Vagana, Max Jowitt and Mason Lino all falling foul of their indiscretions during the 24-20 loss to Catalans Dragons.

Meanwhile, Ash Handley – who was sent off in Leeds Rhinos’ 20-14 loss to Hull KR – received a Grade B Head Contact charge and no further action.

Handley has received two points not three because of his dismissal. Incredibly, if he had been sinbinned, the Leeds man would have received three points.

Following the latest round of Betfred Super League fixtures, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:

Jack Sinfield (Leeds Rhinos) – Opposition: Hull KR – Grade B Head Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3

Ash Handley (Leeds Rhinos) – Opposition: Hull KR – Grade B Head Contact – No further action – Penalty Points: 2 – Total Penalty Points: 2

Sam Lisone (Leeds Rhinos) – Opposition: Hull KR – Grade B Contact with Match Official – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3

Darnell McIntosh (Leigh Leopards) – Opposition: Salford Red Devils – Grade B Dangerous Throw/Lift – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3

Ethan O’Neill (Leigh Leopards) – Opposition: Salford Red Devils – Grade B Head Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3

Tommy Makinson (Catalans Dragons) – Opposition: Wakefield Trinity- Grade A Head Contact – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1

Mike McMeeken (Wakefield Trinity) – Opposition: Catalans Dragons – Grade A Other Contrary Behaviour – Fine – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 3

Luke Keary (Catalans Dragons) – Opposition: Wakefield Trinity – Grade B Head Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3

Isaiah Vagana (Wakefield Trinity) – Opposition: Catalans Dragons – Grade B Head Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3

Ben Garcia (Catalans Dragons) – Opposition: Wakefield Trinity – Grade B Head Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 4.5

Max Jowitt (Wakefield Trinity) – Opposition: Catalans Dragons – Grade A Head Contact – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 2.5

Tariq Sims (Catalans Dragons) – Opposition: Wakefield Trinity – Grade A Late contact on passer – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 2

Mason Lino (Wakefield Trinity) – Opposition: Catalans Dragons – Grade B Head Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 5.5

Leroy Cudjoe (Huddersfield Giants) – Opposition: Castleford Tigers – Grade B Late contact on passer – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 4

Joe Westerman (Castleford Tigers) – Opposition: Huddersfield Giants – Grade B Head Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3

Yusuf Aydin (Hull FC) – Opposition: Wigan Warriors – Grade A Late contact on passer – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1

Matty Laidlaw (Hull FC) – Opposition: Wigan Warriors – Grade A Late contact on passer – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1

Liam Knight (Hull FC) – Opposition: Wigan Warriors – Grade A Head Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 3