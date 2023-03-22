Super League Predictions: Castleford to stun Warrington, Leigh to shock Hull FC and Leeds to fall again

WELL another round of Super League is upon us and what a round it promises to be!

The action begins on Thursday night when Huddersfield Giants host St Helens live on Sky Sports before Castleford Tigers take on Warrington Wolves at The Jungle on Friday night.

Hull KR will also travel to Wakefield Trinity on Friday, as Wigan Warriors do battle with the Salford Red Devils live on Sky Sports.

Leeds Rhinos will then take on Catalans Dragons live on Channel 4 on Saturday before Hull FC take on Leigh Leopards to round the weekend off in the afternoon. But, how will the results go?

Huddersfield Giants vs St Helens

Both of these sides finished in the top four back in 2022, but both have had inconsistent starts to 2023 so far. Huddersfield went down to Wigan last week whilst St Helens managed to palm off a stubborn Hull FC side to grab their second win of the season. The Giants will have Jake Connor fit and ready to fire which could be a blessing in disguise considering the long-term injury to Theo Fages. Josh Jones is also out with a head knock. Saints boss Paul Wellens will have Curtis Sironen, Konrad Hurrell and Sione Mata’utia back from suspension and that could be the clincher here.

St Helens by 8

Castleford Tigers vs Warrington Wolves

There was just something about the Castleford performance in the win over Leeds last week that bodes well for Andy Last and the Tigers here. However, they must be on their game throughout the 80 minutes against one of only unbeaten sides in Super League in Warrington. The Wolves have been incredible to say the least in 2023 so far with a convincing win over Leigh last week making it five victories in a row. Daryl Powell will once more be visiting his old stomping ground at The Jungle, but this Castleford animal looks different to the one under Lee Radford. Is it too far-fetched to predict Castleford to win here? I’m going to do it anyway.

Castleford by 4

Wakefield Trinity vs Hull KR

With the game being given the green light due to potential pitch issues at Belle Vue, Wakefield will be hoping to get their first win in front of their own fans. It’s been a tough season so far for Trinity with five losses in a row, but Mark Applegarth’s men came so close against Salford. In the meantime, Hull KR are once more facing an awful injury list with three more casualties from the Robins’ loss to Catalans at the weekend. With one of those Jordan Abdull, it will be interesting to see how Willie Peters’ side fare in the absence of their main playmaker. Still, Rovers should perhaps have too much here for Wakefield.

Hull KR by 6

Wigan Warriors vs Salford Red Devils

Both sides have incredible attacking threats with the likes of Bevan French and Brodie Croft set to go head-to-head in a mouthwatering tie at the DW Stadium on Friday night. Wigan head coach Matt Peet has been able to name a similar 21-man squad for most of the season so far which will undoubtedly help whilst Salford boss Paul Rowley has had his side cut to ribbons with Tim Lafai the latest casualty. The Warriors will always have to be on their guard against the Red Devils, but Salford’s injury list could come back to haunt them.

Wigan by 8

Leeds Rhinos vs Catalans Dragons

One side flying and one side inconsistent, it promises to be an interesting affair at Headingley on Saturday afternoon. With Leeds winning just two games of their opening five fixtures and Catalans winning all five, the Rhinos will their work cut out to stop a rampaging Dragons machine. Leeds will have to do without the banned James Bentley as well as Kruise Leeming who handed in a release request last week. Meanwhile, the Dragons could welcome back Sam Tomkins, Mitchell Pearce and Siosiua Taukeiaho from the win over Hull KR. Steve McNamara’s men look difficult to stop at present and that could be the same again here.

Catalans by 6

Hull FC vs Leigh Leopards

Leigh are on their travels once more after visiting Warrington last week, but Adrian Lam’s men have created quite the stir so far in 2023 with two wins from a possible five games. Hull, meanwhile, sit third bottom in the Super League table despite two wins in their opening two games after three losses in a row. The Black and Whites don’t look to have too much confidence in their ranks at present whilst the Leopards have certainly been in every game they have faced in their first season back in Super League. Could they spring another shock here?

Leigh by 2