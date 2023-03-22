Ex-Hull FC and Salford Red Devils forward wants Super League return after remarkable rugby league recovery

IT’S a good news story that is enough to inspire any person throughout the country.

Just four years after attempting to commit suicide with a fall from a car park in Ibiza, Jansin Turgut is back in a professional rugby league environment.

In that incident, Turgut fractured his spine, broke his pelvis, both legs and knees and had facial reconstruction after breaking every breaking every bone in his face.

So, when he ran out at the weekend for Bradford Bulls reserves against Hull FC reserves, it was perhaps one of the most remarkable stories to have reared its head in recent years.

During the past four years, Turgut has kept his mind focused on making a rugby league return, documenting his process throughout.

“It felt really good to be playing at a professional level, it wasn’t too emotional because I didn’t want that to affect my performance,” Turgut told League Express.

“I tried to take it in my stride and use it as a training tool rather than a competitive match. I was made up though that I made my family and friends proud, I felt a sense of achievement.

“The last four years have been difficult but also liberating. I’ve had time to strip the layers back and find out more about me as a person.

“I’ve had to tick the boxes of the unknown which has been the hardest part, not knowing what my career would be, if I can do things without restrictions or injuries.

“With all those boxes ticked, I now just have to train hard and perform which is ultimately all I’ve ever known so for me that is inevitable. I’m just taking one step at a time and building towards where I’m going and wanting to be.”

That being said, Turgut wants to return to Super League – and he will not stop at anything to achieve it.

“Moving forward, I want to be back playing Super League and discovering what I can still do physically.

“But with a stronger mindset and resilience theres absolutely no reason I can’t get back there and push to even further success.”

Being an advocate of mental health wellbeing, Turgut has had a tough ride in the past four years, but has called on people to admit they are struggling to their friends and family – as difficult as that may be.

” Preserving my mental wellbeing has been tough too. I’ve had to learn new habits and re-learn bad ones.

“Having time to focus on myself has been important whilst giving me time to understand myself more. Like everyone you have good days and bad days but it’s recognising triggers and knowing what tools to fall back on to help you when you aren’t feeling great.

“There’s no shame in sharing troubled thoughts or issues with loved ones of close friends for a second opinion or a word of advice, even for reassurance.

“My advice would be that tough times will pass if you’re willing to seek help and admit that you’re struggling.

“If you will be open to different paths to help heal you and seek peace you will find it and there are people out there who want to help others.

“Please just stick in there.”

Brilliant words from a brilliant person.