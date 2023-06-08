Super League Predictions: St Helens to get revenge on Wigan, Warrington to demolish Huddersfield and Wakefield to earn first win over Leeds?

ANOTHER round of Super League is upon us and what a round it promises to be!

The action kicks off on Friday night when St Helens take on the Wigan Warriors in Sky Sports’ live game, with Castleford Tigers hosting Salford Red Devils and Leigh Leopard entertaining Hull FC at the same time.

Wind the clock forward to Saturday and Warrington Wolves go up against Huddersfield Giants in another Sky Sports live game whilst Hull KR make the journey to the south of France to take on Catalans Dragons, leaving just Wakefield Trinity to host Leeds Rhinos on Sunday.

But, how will the results go?

St Helens vs Wigan Warriors

The reigning Super League champions against the reigning Challenge Cup victors, this derby clash couldn’t be any bigger. St Helens now sit just two points behind Wigan following the Magic Weekend, with Saints thrashing Huddersfield and the Warriors going down to Catalans. It promises to be an absolute classic at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night as Brad Singleton returns for Wigan and Morgan Knowles doing the same for Saints. Last time out, Matt Peet got the better of Paul Wellens, but roles could be reversed this time around with the Saints improving each week.

St Helens by 6

Castleford Tigers vs Salford Red Devils

This will be a very interesting clash given both sides’ success at the Magic Weekend. Whilst Castleford secured just their third victory of 2023 against Leeds, Salford pipped Hull KR to the post in a classic encounter. Tigers boss Andy Last has been forced into changes with Liam Watts banned and Alex Mellor, Elliot Wallis and Bureta Faraimo carrying knocks. Alex Sutcliffe and Mahe Fonua could return whilst Aaron Willis could make his debut. The Red Devils, on the other hand, have just 20 available players to choose from with Andy Ackers still out with concussion. Though Castleford earned a vital win last week, Salford may just be too good.

Salford by 12

Leigh Leopards vs Hull FC

Wind the clock back a few weeks ago and there would only have been one winner here. However, Hull FC have found some form in recent weeks, registering an impressive win over Warrington last weekend. That being said, Leigh have been one of the surprise packages in 2023, sitting inside the top four having won nine of their opening 14 games. The Leopards will be without Ben Reynolds and Tom Nisbet following their suspension but could have new signing Dan Norman in there whilst Hull will be without Chris Satae who has succumbed to a minor injury. Carlos Tuimavave is back for the Black and Whites though. Leigh have been superb at home so far this season and they should be looking to improve on that on Friday night.

Leigh by 4

Warrington Wolves vs Huddersfield Giants

Both Warrington and Huddersfield endured nightmare days at the Magic Weekend, with the Wolves going down to Hull and the Giants getting hammered by St Helens. Warrington lost Joe Philbin and Josh Drinkwater through injury during that game so it remains to be seen whether the pair will make it for this clash on Saturday. Josh McGuire, however, has been banned for 12 games. Huddersfield are likely to be without Joe Greenwood after he suffered a head knock in last week’s defeat, with head coach Ian Watson prepared to plug on one of his playmakers. That being said, the Wolves should have too much at home here.

Warrington by 18

Catalans Dragons vs Hull KR

This game promises a lot following both sides’ exploits so far in Super League 2023. Catalans currently sit top of the pile which, considering their horrendous injury list early on, sends a real message out to their rivals whilst Hull KR drop down to seventh following the loss to Salford. However, Rovers are just two points off third and four points off the Dragons at the top but they will have to make do without James Batchelor, Lachlan Coote and Sauaso Sue following serious injuries. Catalans, meanwhile, appear to be going from strength to strength and should record a home win here.

Catalans by 10

Wakefield Trinity vs Leeds Rhinos

Still to register a point in 2023, Wakefield have home advantage against local rivals Leeds, who lost to Castleford at the Magic Weekend. Trinity also were embarrassed against Leigh in another 30-4 drubbing with Jack Croft getting seriously injured following a heavy tackle. Leeds currently sit in eighth but have been inconsistent at best this season and will still be without the likes of Harry Newman, Morgan Gannon, Tom Holroyd, Aidan Sezer and Zane Tetevano. Trinity boss Mark Applegarth could hand a second debut to Isaac Shaw and Luke Gale could make his first appearance for his new club. Wakefield’s first win of the season?

Wakefield by 1