Daryl Powell on Josh McGuire ban, immediate Warrington Wolves signing and two key men set to miss out against Huddersfield

WARRINGTON WOLVES forward Josh McGuire has been in the limelight this week for all the wrong reasons.

The former NRL forward has been banned for 12 games following a Grade F Unacceptable Language charge.

Warrington head coach Daryl Powell, however, didn’t say much about the incident with McGuire still remaining the right to appeal the hefty ban.

“I won’t comment on it, Josh has got the right to appeal so it would be unfair to comment on anything about that to be honest,” Powell said on Wire TV.

“I will leave it as it is, we will get that go through its due process.

“Josh will decide whether he wants to appeal or not and I think he has got seven days to make that decision. There is a lot of stuff out there at the moment.”

In terms of trying to find an immediate replacement for McGuire as well as former prop Thomas Mikaele, Powell has explained that the club has been looking intently for new blood – in both the UK and Australia.

“We have been looking hard anyway for a middle unit forward so it does make it more important,” Powell continued.

“The boys are battling hard at the moment in the middle, I think Paul Vaughan was doing massive minutes last week and doing a great job.

“He will keep doing that but it is ultimately something we need to address. There is nothing close at the moment, we have looked at quite a few options here and in Australia.”

In terms of those players that Powell and Warrington have been linked with, Wakefield Trinity star Kelepi Tanginoa and Penrith Panthers back-rower Scott Sorensen are two names that have been mentioned.

Meanwhile, Joe Philbin and Josh Drinkwater will sit out the home game against Huddersfield Giants on Saturday night with a shoulder and ankle injury respectively.