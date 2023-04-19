Super League Predictions: Warrington to extend St Helens’ woe, Leigh to stun Leeds and Wigan to thrash Wakefield

ANOTHER round of Super League is upon us and what a round it promises to be!

St Helens and Warrington Wolves kick things off on Thursday night before Hull KR travel to Castleford Tigers on Friday night. Elsewhere on Friday, Leigh Leopards will host Leeds Rhinos.

Wind the clock forward to Sunday and Wigan Warriors will take on Wakefield Trinity at the DW Stadium with Salford Red Devils also doing battle with Catalans Dragons. Hull FC also host Huddersfield Giants on Sunday afternoon.

But, how will the results go?

St Helens vs Warrington Wolves

Both sides are currently suffering injuries but St Helens do welcome back Joe Batchelor after the forward has missed the entirety of the season so far. Jake Wingfield is out due to failing a HIA whilst the likes of Alex Walmsley, Agnatius Paasi and Curtis Sironen are still out. Warrington, meanwhile, will be without in-form star Paul Vaughan after he was handed a one-match ban. James Harrison will return though. Saints have lost two on the bounce in 2023 and sit outside the play-offs and the Wolves could make things worse for Paul Wellens’ side here.

Warrington by 6

Castleford Tigers vs Hull KR

The form of these two sides could not be starker. Whilst Castleford have won just two from nine games, the Robins have won six and sit inside the top four of the Super League table. The Tigers interim coach Andy Last could hand a debut to new signing Will Tate who has joined from Hull KR as Joe Westerman returns from suspension. The Robins, meanwhile, have a plethora of options at hand with new recruit Corey Hall excelling against St Helens last week. Willie Peters has revolutionised Rovers since moving from Australia and they could further Castleford’s woes on Friday night.

Hull KR by 12

Leigh Leopards vs Leeds Rhinos

A genuinely intriguing tie with both sides enjoying a number of wins in 2023. Leigh have won four of their nine fixtures so far with Leeds winning five, but the Rhinos are just starting to get most of their injured players back. James Bentley could return with head coach Rohan Smith already able to rest the likes of Derrell Olpherts and Sam Walters. Ben Nakubuwai is still likely to be out for the Leopards, but Nathan Wilde enjoyed his debut for Leigh in the big win over Wakefield last week. Home advantage could prove key here as Adrian Lam looks to further the feel-good factor at the Leigh Sports Village.

Leigh by 8

Salford Red Devils vs Catalans Dragons

Though Salford were victorious last week against Castleford, head coach Paul Rowley was unhappy with a number of aspects as the Red Devils ended up with a 14-6 win. Catalans, meanwhile, went down to Huddersfield at the John Smith’s Stadium making it two losses in a row for Steve McNamara’s men. The Red Devils are still without the likes of Alex Gerrard, Adam Sidlow and Tim Lafai whilst Danny Addy was taken off early against the Tigers with a hamstring problem. Catalans, meanwhile, will be hoping to avoid three losses in a row.

Catalans by 6

Hull FC vs Huddersfield Giants

If there is one team that is seriously underperforming in Super League 2023 then it is Hull FC. Languishing second bottom in the table, the Black and Whites have lost seven games in a row after winning their opening two fixtures of the season including a 34-10 drubbing by Leeds last week. Huddersfield, meanwhile, have gone about their business quietly but efficiently and racked up an impressive win over Catalans to slide into seventh position with the second best defence in the league. Hull could welcome back Jake Clifford and Tex Hoy as the Giants still remain without Theo Fages and Olly Russell. Even then, though, Huddersfield should be too strong for a confidence-shattered Hull.

Huddersfield by 14

Wigan Warriors vs Wakefield Trinity

Second versus bottom here at the DW Stadium on Sunday afternoon as Wigan aim to build on a brilliant 13-6 win over Warrington last week when Wakefield – who have yet to win a Super League game in 2023 – come to town. The Warriors have lost just twice all season but will be without Brad Singleton who suffered a calf injury in the win over the Wolves. Trinity, on the other hand, have Liam Hood banned for two games which could see Liam Kay move to hooker and a potential recall for youngster Harry Bowes. Wakefield and Mark Applegarth need some inspiration from somewhere, but you can’t look past a Wigan win here.

Wigan by 24