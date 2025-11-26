Super League promotion and relegation format for 2027 still up in the air

THE format for promotion and relegation between Super League and the Championship at the end of next season is still up in the air.

Despite the release of Super League fixtures for 2026 on Thursday, there is still uncertainty over what will happen to the side that finishes bottom.

The top flight has been extended to 14 teams, with Bradford Bulls, Toulouse Olympique and York Knights added to the competition as Salford Red Devils join the Championship.

The grading system was used to determine 12 of the clubs in next year’s Super League, with the two extra places determined by an independent panel.

Currently the default position is for gradings to decide the top-flight clubs, but discussions will take place next month on whether to make a change.

RL Commercial’s managing director, Rhodri Jones, said: “The stock answer (to promotion and relegation) is that it’s to be determined still.

“It’s fair to say that determination needs to happen before the start of the season. That will come over the next couple of weeks and months.

“The RFL Council (meeting) is on the 9th of December. There will be preparation in advance of that and discussions come the 9th of December.”

Jones was also asked if IMG, the sport’s strategic partners who recommended the grading system, would support a return to promotion and relegation on the field.

“They are strong believers in the gradings system,” said Jones.

“There’s a chance to always live and learn from previous iterations but we’ve not got into that with them at this point.”