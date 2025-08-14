Super League referee sidelined until end of season with serious injury

SUPER LEAGUE referee Cameron Worsley will be sidelined until the end of the 2025 Super League season – and potentially miss a chunk of the 2026 campaign – after suffering a serious injury.

Worsley, who made his Super League debut in June when Catalans Dragons hosted Huddersfield Giants in Round 16 of this campaign, has fully ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) whilst also suffering a tear to the lateral and medial meniscus.

The 25-year-old also works as a PE teacher at Airedale Academy – and has been on the RFL’s list of Grade One officials since 2019.

Worsley became the 53rd referee to take charge of a Super League fixture since the competition was created back in 1996, with recent appointments including being a referee for a semi-final in the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup, and a touch judge for one of the Challenge Cup semi-finals.