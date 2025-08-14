Canberra Raiders’ Josh Papalii effectively rules out Super League move with major statement

CANBERRA RAIDERS prop Josh Papalii has effectively ruled out a move to Super League.

The 34-year-old veteran forward has been linked with St Helens over the past few months, with Saints owner Eamonn McManus previously telling the League Express podcast that he was still hopeful a deal could be secured.

That was, however, when the Raiders seemed unwilling to hand Papalii a new contract with Saints appearing keen to pounce with a two-year deal.

However, the 34-year-old’s superb form during the 2025 NRL campaign has led the Green Machine to have a rethink and now a one-year deal has been tabled, with Papalii set to stay in Australia.

Now Papalii has told the Canberra Times that he wants to be part of Australia’s World Cup squad on home soil next year – something which can only be achieved by remaining in the NRL.

As such, a deal with St Helens looks to be increasingly unlikely as the Merseyside club looks destined to turn their attention elsewhere.