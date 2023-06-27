Super League refereeing appointments as Chris Kendall and Marcus Griffiths get marquee gigs

WELL, another week of Super League is upon us and what a week it promises to be!

Warrington Wolves and Leeds Rhinos kick things off in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Thursday night with Chris Kendall the man in the middle and Tom Grant video referee.

Wind the clock forward 24 hours and Marcus Griffiths will be officiating Leigh Leopards’ home game against Hull KR with Kendall the video referee.

Elsewhere, Ben Thaler will take charge of Wakefield Trinity’s home clash against the Salford Red Devils whilst Aaron Moore will officiate Castleford Tigers’ visit to St Helens.

Jack Smith will take charge of Wigan Warriors’ home game against the Huddersfield Giants with Liam Moore rounding things off on Saturday evening as Hull FC go up against Catalans Dragons.

Here is the list in full:

Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos

29th June, KO: 20:00

M Com: P. Smith

Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Referee: M. Griffiths

Touch Judge 1: L. Rush

Touch Judge 2: L. Moore

Video Referee: T. Grant

Reserve Touch Judge: C. Charnock

Time Keeper: A. Mills

Wakefield Trinity v Salford Red Devils

30th June, KO: 19:45

M Com: D. Milburn

Referee: B. Thaler

Reserve Referee: K. Moore

Touch Judge 1: C. Worsley

Touch Judge 2: M. Craven

In Goal: S. Ellis

In Goal 2: S. Jenkinson

Time Keeper: T. Randerson

St Helens v Castleford Tigers

30th June, KO: 20:00

M Com: A. Mills

Referee: A. Moore

Reserve Referee: S. Houghton

Touch Judge 1: J. Vella

Touch Judge 2: A. Smith

In Goal: P. Brooke

In Goal 2: G. Jones

Time Keeper: N. Hope

Leigh Leopards v Hull KR

30th June, KO: 20:00

M Com: R. Safi

Referee: M. Griffiths

Reserve Referee: A. Williams

Touch Judge 1: J. Roberts

Touch Judge 2: R. Thompson

Video Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Touch Judge: T. Jones

Time Keeper: A. Brown

Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants

30th June, KO: 20:00

M Com: P. Taberner

Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Referee: A. Billington

Touch Judge 1: W. Turley

Touch Judge 2: D. Arnold

In Goal: P. Marklove

Time Keeper: K. Leyland

Hull FC v Catalans Dragons

01st July, KO: 15:00

M Com: S. Williams

Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Referee: D. Bowmer

Touch Judge 1: A. Moore

Touch Judge 2: R. Cox

Video Referee: B. Thaler

Reserve Touch Judge: P. Sugden

Time Keeper: T. Randerson