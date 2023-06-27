Super League refereeing appointments as Chris Kendall and Marcus Griffiths get marquee gigs

WELL, another week of Super League is upon us and what a week it promises to be!
Warrington Wolves and Leeds Rhinos kick things off in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Thursday night with Chris Kendall the man in the middle and Tom Grant video referee.
Wind the clock forward 24 hours and Marcus Griffiths will be officiating Leigh Leopards’ home game against Hull KR with Kendall the video referee.
Elsewhere, Ben Thaler will take charge of Wakefield Trinity’s home clash against the Salford Red Devils whilst Aaron Moore will officiate Castleford Tigers’ visit to St Helens.
Jack Smith will take charge of Wigan Warriors’ home game against the Huddersfield Giants with Liam Moore rounding things off on Saturday evening as Hull FC go up against Catalans Dragons.
Here is the list in full:
Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos
29th June, KO: 20:00
M Com: P. Smith
Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Referee: M. Griffiths
Touch Judge 1: L. Rush
Touch Judge 2: L. Moore
Video Referee: T. Grant
Reserve Touch Judge: C. Charnock
Time Keeper: A. Mills
Wakefield Trinity v Salford Red Devils
30th June, KO: 19:45
M Com: D. Milburn
Referee: B. Thaler
Reserve Referee: K. Moore
Touch Judge 1: C. Worsley
Touch Judge 2: M. Craven
In Goal: S. Ellis
In Goal 2: S. Jenkinson
Time Keeper: T. Randerson
St Helens v Castleford Tigers
30th June, KO: 20:00
M Com: A. Mills
Referee: A. Moore
Reserve Referee: S. Houghton
Touch Judge 1: J. Vella
Touch Judge 2: A. Smith
In Goal: P. Brooke
In Goal 2: G. Jones
Time Keeper: N. Hope
Leigh Leopards v Hull KR
30th June, KO: 20:00
M Com: R. Safi
Referee: M. Griffiths
Reserve Referee: A. Williams
Touch Judge 1: J. Roberts
Touch Judge 2: R. Thompson
Video Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Touch Judge: T. Jones
Time Keeper: A. Brown
Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants
30th June, KO: 20:00
M Com: P. Taberner
Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Referee: A. Billington
Touch Judge 1: W. Turley
Touch Judge 2: D. Arnold
In Goal: P. Marklove
Time Keeper: K. Leyland
Hull FC v Catalans Dragons
01st July, KO: 15:00
M Com: S. Williams
Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Referee: D. Bowmer
Touch Judge 1: A. Moore
Touch Judge 2: R. Cox
Video Referee: B. Thaler
Reserve Touch Judge: P. Sugden
Time Keeper: T. Randerson