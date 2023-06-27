Two clubs in for ex-St Helens and Super League coach Justin Holbrook as Australian plots next move following Gold Coast Titans sacking

FORMER St Helens head coach Justin Holbrook will not be making a move to Super League.

After contacting his agent, League Express can reveal that Holbrook’s link to the northern hemisphere is merely a fanciful one following his exit from the Gold Coast Titans.

Of course, the 47-year-old was linked with a move to three Super League clubs by Sky Sports reporter Jenna Brooks a week ago: Huddersfield Giants, Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves.

The 47-year-old is obviously well known on UK shores following his Super League Grand Final success with Saints back in 2019 after taking over from Keiron Cunningham towards the latter end of the 2017 season.

However, Holbrook’s agent has rejected such claims League Express can reveal with the Australian searching for a new job in the NRL following his untimely sacking.

Two NRL clubs have sounded out the possibility of bringing Holbrook in as an assistant rather than a head coach with one of those thought to be the Manly Sea Eagles.

Of course, Manly’s current number two to Anthony Seibold – Shane Flanagan – is being heavily linked with a move to the St George Illawarra Dragons.