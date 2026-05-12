Super League refereeing appointments confirmed for Round 11

ANOTHER week of Super League is upon us and what a weekend it promises to be.

The action kicks off on Thursday night when Huddersfield Giants host St Helens, before Leeds Rhinos travel to Wigan Warriors on Friday night alongside Wakefield Trinity’s home clash against Catalans Dragons.

York Knights host Castleford Tigers on Saturday afternoon, with Hull KR visiting Leigh Leopards before Toulouse Olympique take on Warrington Wolves.

Last but not least, Bradford Bulls go head-to-head with Hull FC on Sunday. But, who will officiate all seven games?

Huddersfield Giants v St Helens

14th May, KO: 20:00

M Com: P. Hewitt

Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Referee: M. Clayton

Touch Judge 1: D. Arnold

Touch Judge 2: S. Ellis

Video Referee: T. Grant

Time Keeper: A. Jackson

Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos

15th May, KO: 20:00

M Com: A. Mills

Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Referee: L. Breheny

Touch Judge 1: R. Cox

Touch Judge 2: M. Craven

Video Referee: J. Smith

Time Keeper: N. Hope

Wakefield Trinity v Catalans Dragons

15th May, KO: 20:00

M Com: P. Crashley

Referee: A. Moore

Reserve Referee: L. Seal

Touch Judge 1: T. Jones

Touch Judge 2: D. Bowmer

Video Referee: M. Griffiths

Time Keeper: J. Brook

York RLFC v Castleford Tigers

16th May, KO: 15:00

M Com: G. Kershaw

Referee: M. Griffiths

Reserve Referee: C. Hughes

Touch Judge 1: A. Cameron

Touch Judge 2: E. Mccarthy

Video Referee: J. Vella

Time Keeper: M. Hebblethwaite

Leigh Leopards v Hull KR

16th May, KO: 17:30

M Com: P. Smith

Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Referee: P. Marklove

Touch Judge 1: M. Lynn

Touch Judge 2: G. Jones

Video Referee: L. Moore

Time Keeper: P. Taberner

Toulouse Olympique XIII v Warrington Wolves

16th May, KO: 18:00

M Com: T. Alibert

Referee: L. Rush

Reserve Referee: R. Pares

Touch Judge 1: N. Horton

Touch Judge 2: Q. Boissonnade

Video Referee: C. Worsley

Bradford Bulls v Hull FC

17th May, KO: 15:00

M Com: P. Hewitt

Referee: T. Jones

Reserve Referee: A. Belafonte

Touch Judge 1: T. Gibbs

Touch Judge 2: R. Thompson

Video Referee: C. Kendall

Time Keeper: M. Mannifield