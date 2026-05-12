Super League refereeing appointments confirmed for Round 11

ANOTHER week of Super League is upon us and what a weekend it promises to be.
The action kicks off on Thursday night when Huddersfield Giants host St Helens, before Leeds Rhinos travel to Wigan Warriors on Friday night alongside Wakefield Trinity’s home clash against Catalans Dragons.
York Knights host Castleford Tigers on Saturday afternoon, with Hull KR visiting Leigh Leopards before Toulouse Olympique take on Warrington Wolves.
Last but not least, Bradford Bulls go head-to-head with Hull FC on Sunday. But, who will officiate all seven games?
Huddersfield Giants v St Helens
14th May, KO: 20:00
M Com: P. Hewitt
Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Referee: M. Clayton
Touch Judge 1: D. Arnold
Touch Judge 2: S. Ellis
Video Referee: T. Grant
Time Keeper: A. Jackson
Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos
15th May, KO: 20:00
M Com: A. Mills
Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Referee: L. Breheny
Touch Judge 1: R. Cox
Touch Judge 2: M. Craven
Video Referee: J. Smith
Time Keeper: N. Hope
Wakefield Trinity v Catalans Dragons
15th May, KO: 20:00
M Com: P. Crashley
Referee: A. Moore
Reserve Referee: L. Seal
Touch Judge 1: T. Jones
Touch Judge 2: D. Bowmer
Video Referee: M. Griffiths
Time Keeper: J. Brook
York RLFC v Castleford Tigers
16th May, KO: 15:00
M Com: G. Kershaw
Referee: M. Griffiths
Reserve Referee: C. Hughes
Touch Judge 1: A. Cameron
Touch Judge 2: E. Mccarthy
Video Referee: J. Vella
Time Keeper: M. Hebblethwaite
Leigh Leopards v Hull KR
16th May, KO: 17:30
M Com: P. Smith
Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Referee: P. Marklove
Touch Judge 1: M. Lynn
Touch Judge 2: G. Jones
Video Referee: L. Moore
Time Keeper: P. Taberner
Toulouse Olympique XIII v Warrington Wolves
16th May, KO: 18:00
M Com: T. Alibert
Referee: L. Rush
Reserve Referee: R. Pares
Touch Judge 1: N. Horton
Touch Judge 2: Q. Boissonnade
Video Referee: C. Worsley
Bradford Bulls v Hull FC
17th May, KO: 15:00
M Com: P. Hewitt
Referee: T. Jones
Reserve Referee: A. Belafonte
Touch Judge 1: T. Gibbs
Touch Judge 2: R. Thompson
Video Referee: C. Kendall
Time Keeper: M. Mannifield