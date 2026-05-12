Wigan Warriors’ Matt Peet insists ‘there is more in us’ as verdict on Leeds Rhinos given

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet has insisted ‘there is more in us’ despite an incredible 32-0 win over local rivals St Helens in their Challenge Cup semi-final last weekend.

The Warriors delivered their best performance of the season against Saints, but Peet wants more from his side.

“There is more in us, we got the basics right and there are improvements to be made,” Peet said.

“The main thing is keeping the high standards and fundamentals to our game and we will find our flow at some point.”

The Warriors boss also touched upon what challenge his side will face against Leeds Rhinos this weekend.

“Leeds pride themselves on their effort areas and physicality. It’s nice to have a settled spine.

“They are excellent and they were last year as well. Everyone has them in consideration for the finals.

“Since Brad has come in, we have seen he is an excellent coach and brings the best out of individuals and the team.

“Leeds has always been an outstanding club and recruit good players. We know we have a big test ahead of us.”

In recent weeks, Noah Hodkinson has impressed after coming through Wigan’s academy, whilst the likes of Jack Farrimond, Zach Eckersley and Taylor Kerr have embedded themselves in the Warriors team.

And Peet believes it is a ‘good approach’ to have.

“Our approach is to look at our set up first and foremost.

“It’s one that has served the club reasonably well for a sustained period.

“I think it’s a good approach in a salary cap sport where you prioritise your culture and if you believe your culture is good then your performances follow.”