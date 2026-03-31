Super League refereeing appointments confirmed for Round Seven

ANOTHER weekend of Super League is upon us and what a weekend it promises to be!
The Rivals Round action kicks off on Good Friday lunchtime when Hull KR host Hull FC before Wigan Warriors visit St Helens later in the afternoon.
Bradford Bulls and Leeds Rhinos round things off on Friday night, with Huddersfield Giants hosting York on Saturday afternoon.
Leigh Leopards also travel to Warrington Wolves on Saturday afternoon whilst Catalans Dragons take on Toulouse Olympique at night.
Last but not least, Wakefield Trinity make the short trip to Castleford Tigers on Easter Sunday. But, who will officiate the six fixtures?
Hull KR v Hull FC
03rd April, KO: 12:30
M Com: M. Hebblethwaite
Referee: A. Moore
Reserve Referee: C. Hughes
Touch Judge 1: R. Thompson
Touch Judge 2: N. Horton
Video Referee: L. Rush
Time Keeper: M. Hawkes
St Helens v Wigan Warriors
03rd April, KO: 15:00
M Com: A. Mills
Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Referee: E. Mccarthy
Touch Judge 1: M. Lynn
Touch Judge 2: M. Craven
Video Referee: M. Griffiths
Time Keeper: P. Smith
Bradford Bulls v Leeds Rhinos
03rd April, KO: 20:00
M Com: P. Hewitt
Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Referee: L. Bland
Touch Judge 1: W. Turley
Touch Judge 2: D. Bowmer
Video Referee: J. Vella
Time Keeper: N. Hope
Huddersfield Giants v York RLFC
04th April, KO: 15:00
M Com: P. Hewitt
Referee: J. Vella
Reserve Referee: N. Horton
Touch Judge 1: S. Ellis
Touch Judge 2: D. Arnold
Video Referee: A. Moore
Warrington Wolves v Leigh Leopards
04th April, KO: 15:00
M Com: P. Smith
Referee: M. Griffiths
Reserve Referee: J. Stearne
Touch Judge 1: R. Cox
Touch Judge 2: J. Roberts
Video Referee: L. Moore
Time Keeper: C. Bibby
Catalans Dragons v Toulouse Olympique XIII
04th April, KO: 19:00
M Com: T. Alibert
Referee: T. Grant
Reserve Referee: R. Pares
Touch Judge 1: T. Jones
Touch Judge 2: G. Poumes
Video Referee: C. Kendall
Time Keeper: P. Jenkins
Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity
05th April, KO: 15:00
M Com: D. Milburn
Referee: L. Rush
Reserve Referee: K. Moore
Touch Judge 1: G. Jones
Touch Judge 2: A. Cameron
Video Referee: J. Smith
Time Keeper: M. Hebblethwaite