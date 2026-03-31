Super League refereeing appointments confirmed for Round Seven

ANOTHER weekend of Super League is upon us and what a weekend it promises to be!

The Rivals Round action kicks off on Good Friday lunchtime when Hull KR host Hull FC before Wigan Warriors visit St Helens later in the afternoon.

Bradford Bulls and Leeds Rhinos round things off on Friday night, with Huddersfield Giants hosting York on Saturday afternoon.

Leigh Leopards also travel to Warrington Wolves on Saturday afternoon whilst Catalans Dragons take on Toulouse Olympique at night.

Last but not least, Wakefield Trinity make the short trip to Castleford Tigers on Easter Sunday. But, who will officiate the six fixtures?

Hull KR v Hull FC

03rd April, KO: 12:30

M Com: M. Hebblethwaite

Referee: A. Moore

Reserve Referee: C. Hughes

Touch Judge 1: R. Thompson

Touch Judge 2: N. Horton

Video Referee: L. Rush

Time Keeper: M. Hawkes

St Helens v Wigan Warriors

03rd April, KO: 15:00

M Com: A. Mills

Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Referee: E. Mccarthy

Touch Judge 1: M. Lynn

Touch Judge 2: M. Craven

Video Referee: M. Griffiths

Time Keeper: P. Smith

Bradford Bulls v Leeds Rhinos

03rd April, KO: 20:00

M Com: P. Hewitt

Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Referee: L. Bland

Touch Judge 1: W. Turley

Touch Judge 2: D. Bowmer

Video Referee: J. Vella

Time Keeper: N. Hope

Huddersfield Giants v York RLFC

04th April, KO: 15:00

M Com: P. Hewitt

Referee: J. Vella

Reserve Referee: N. Horton

Touch Judge 1: S. Ellis

Touch Judge 2: D. Arnold

Video Referee: A. Moore

Warrington Wolves v Leigh Leopards

04th April, KO: 15:00

M Com: P. Smith

Referee: M. Griffiths

Reserve Referee: J. Stearne

Touch Judge 1: R. Cox

Touch Judge 2: J. Roberts

Video Referee: L. Moore

Time Keeper: C. Bibby

Catalans Dragons v Toulouse Olympique XIII

04th April, KO: 19:00

M Com: T. Alibert

Referee: T. Grant

Reserve Referee: R. Pares

Touch Judge 1: T. Jones

Touch Judge 2: G. Poumes

Video Referee: C. Kendall

Time Keeper: P. Jenkins

Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity

05th April, KO: 15:00

M Com: D. Milburn

Referee: L. Rush

Reserve Referee: K. Moore

Touch Judge 1: G. Jones

Touch Judge 2: A. Cameron

Video Referee: J. Smith

Time Keeper: M. Hebblethwaite