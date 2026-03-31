Ryan Brierley explains Salford recruitment difficulty amidst Super League injury crisis

RYAN BRIERLEY has explained the difficulties of recruitment at Salford, highlighting that not many agents will deal with the club.

The former Salford Red Devils’ problems were well documented throughout 2025, and, whilst the phoenix club is comprised of completely new backers, they have found new signings tough to come by.

Now Brierley has explained why the injury crisis in Super League is just one of a number of reasons as to why recruits have been few and far between for Salford.

“Tough and it’s back to the point about availability. There’s a lot of young lads there who need a bit of experience and help, and we’re aware of that but it’s not through a lack of trying,” Brierley said.

“We’re all in the office every day trying to find ways to improve the squad hour by hour, constantly trying to phone agents and especially the ones who will deal with us, because there is not many who will.

“As you’ve seen in Super League, there have been a number of injuries so early on so naturally the players who sit behind the first-team starters would be available but now they’re not because they’re playing first-team every week.”

Brierley also revealed that deals have already been made for 2027.

“Player recruitment we’re on with. We have signed a couple of players for next year because I think it’s important we make those building blocks right now.

“Overall, I think it’s a great start. I’m really proud of my staff and the team.”