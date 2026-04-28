Super League refereeing appointments for round ten confirmed

ANOTHER weekend of Super League action is upon us, and what a weekend it promises to be!

The action kicks off on Thursday night when Hull KR host Castleford Tigers, before Leeds Rhinos take on Wakefield Trinity and York Knights travel to St Helens on Friday night.

Wigan Warriors then do battle against Bradford Bulls on Saturday afternoon, with Catalans Dragons going head-to-head with Leigh Leopards in the evening as Huddersfield Giants and Warrington Wolves round things off at night.

Hull FC will then take on Toulouse Olympique in the final game of the weekend on Sunday afternoon. But, who will officiate the seven fixtures?

Hull KR v Castleford Tigers

30th April, KO: 20:00

M Com: T. Randerson

Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Referee: T. Gibbs

Touch Judge 1: M. Lynn

Touch Judge 2: M. Craven

Video Referee: L. Rush

Time Keeper: M. Hawkes

Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity

01st May, KO: 20:00

M Com: P. Crashley

Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Referee: A. Cameron

Touch Judge 1: R. Thompson

Touch Judge 2: M. Griffiths

Video Referee: T. Grant

Time Keeper: J. Brook

St Helens v York RLFC

01st May, KO: 20:00

M Com: P. Smith

Referee: L. Rush

Reserve Referee: L. Breheny

Touch Judge 1: W. Turley

Touch Judge 2: R. Cox

Video Referee: J. Vella

Time Keeper: A. Mills

Wigan Warriors v Bradford Bulls

02nd May, KO: 15:00

M Com: P. Taberner

Referee: A. Moore

Reserve Referee: F. Lincoln

Touch Judge 1: G. Jones

Touch Judge 2: A. Cameron

Video Referee: T. Jones

Time Keeper: S. Johnson

Catalans Dragons v Leigh Leopards

02nd May, KO: 19:00

M Com: T. Alibert

Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Referee: M. Roca

Touch Judge 1: T. Gibbs

Touch Judge 2: G. Poumes

Video Referee: J. Smith

Time Keeper: P. Jenkins

Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves

02nd May, KO: 20:00

M Com: P. Hewitt

Referee: J. Vella

Reserve Referee: M. Mckelvey

Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer

Touch Judge 2: D. Arnold

Video Referee: C. Worsley

Time Keeper: M. Hebblethwaite

Hull FC v Toulouse Olympique XIII

03rd May, KO: 15:00

M Com: M. Hawkes

Referee: M. Lynn

Reserve Referee: C. Hughes

Touch Judge 1: N. Horton

Touch Judge 2: J. Stearne

Video Referee: A. Moore

Time Keeper: D. Milburn