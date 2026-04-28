Super League refereeing appointments for round ten confirmed

ANOTHER weekend of Super League action is upon us, and what a weekend it promises to be!
The action kicks off on Thursday night when Hull KR host Castleford Tigers, before Leeds Rhinos take on Wakefield Trinity and York Knights travel to St Helens on Friday night.
Wigan Warriors then do battle against Bradford Bulls on Saturday afternoon, with Catalans Dragons going head-to-head with Leigh Leopards in the evening as Huddersfield Giants and Warrington Wolves round things off at night.
Hull FC will then take on Toulouse Olympique in the final game of the weekend on Sunday afternoon. But, who will officiate the seven fixtures?
Hull KR v Castleford Tigers
30th April, KO: 20:00
M Com: T. Randerson
Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Referee: T. Gibbs
Touch Judge 1: M. Lynn
Touch Judge 2: M. Craven
Video Referee: L. Rush
Time Keeper: M. Hawkes
Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity
01st May, KO: 20:00
M Com: P. Crashley
Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Referee: A. Cameron
Touch Judge 1: R. Thompson
Touch Judge 2: M. Griffiths
Video Referee: T. Grant
Time Keeper: J. Brook
St Helens v York RLFC
01st May, KO: 20:00
M Com: P. Smith
Referee: L. Rush
Reserve Referee: L. Breheny
Touch Judge 1: W. Turley
Touch Judge 2: R. Cox
Video Referee: J. Vella
Time Keeper: A. Mills
Wigan Warriors v Bradford Bulls
02nd May, KO: 15:00
M Com: P. Taberner
Referee: A. Moore
Reserve Referee: F. Lincoln
Touch Judge 1: G. Jones
Touch Judge 2: A. Cameron
Video Referee: T. Jones
Time Keeper: S. Johnson
Catalans Dragons v Leigh Leopards
02nd May, KO: 19:00
M Com: T. Alibert
Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Referee: M. Roca
Touch Judge 1: T. Gibbs
Touch Judge 2: G. Poumes
Video Referee: J. Smith
Time Keeper: P. Jenkins
Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves
02nd May, KO: 20:00
M Com: P. Hewitt
Referee: J. Vella
Reserve Referee: M. Mckelvey
Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer
Touch Judge 2: D. Arnold
Video Referee: C. Worsley
Time Keeper: M. Hebblethwaite
Hull FC v Toulouse Olympique XIII
03rd May, KO: 15:00
M Com: M. Hawkes
Referee: M. Lynn
Reserve Referee: C. Hughes
Touch Judge 1: N. Horton
Touch Judge 2: J. Stearne
Video Referee: A. Moore
Time Keeper: D. Milburn