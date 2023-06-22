Super League rivals confirm interest in Hull FC’s Adam Swift

HULL FC’S Adam Swift is a wanted man, as a Super League rival head coach outlines his desire to bring the winger to his club.

That Super League head coach is Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson, who is a big admirer of Swift, with the winger becoming one of Hull’s most consistent players in the four years he has spent at the MKM Stadium so far.

“Adam is of interest to us because he’s coming off-contract,” Watson said. “He’s a player I do like and he’s got the winning mentality I like.

“He’s played in big games, and he knows what it’s all about. He’s got great speed, and he can defend as well so he’s definitely a player we’re looking at.”

Watson believes that wing is not just the place that the Giants need to improve on.

” I think there’s a few places we need to look at, but it’s making the team better,” Watson continued.

“Like when we were saying before about building a team, it doesn’t just happen overnight.

“Because we had one good year last year, it doesn’t mean it’s going to happen again.”