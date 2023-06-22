Wakefield Trinity pair pen new deals with Super League club

WITH recruitment dominating Wakefield Trinity in recent months, retention has been the name of the game this Thursday afternoon as head coach Mark Applegarth continues to rebuild the Super League squad.

Jay Pitts has extended his contract for an extra year, which will take him to the end of the 2024 season.

Applegarth has praised Pitts, saying: “Jay has been outstanding all season and is an ultimate professional. His work rate is excellent.”

Liam Kay has also signed a new deal until the end of 2025. Applegarth has said that: “Liam is an excellent outside back in his own right and his versatility helps in situations such as we have found ourselves in this year.”

Mark Applegarth went on to say that both players are “fantastic leaders behind the scenes and are the sort of characters we need to drive our culture and the squad forward.”