Super League Round 22: Albert Goldthorpe Medal points

Here’s who got the Albert Goldthorpe Medal points this week as the best performers in each Super League match…

Huddersfield Giants 8-30 Salford Red Devils

Marc Sneyd produced when he needed to, dragging Salford back into the game, and he was superb with the boot.

3 pts – Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils)

2 pts – Kallum Watkins (Salford Red Devils)

1 pt – Oliver Russell (Huddersfield Giants)

St Helens 28-6 Hull KR

James Bell was a bundle of energy in attack and defence throughout.

3 pts – James Bell (St Helens)

2 pts – Sione Mata’utia (St Helens)

1 pt – George King (Hull KR)

Wakefield Trinity 12-28 Castleford Tigers

Charbel Tasipale was moved to his favoured back-row position for his second Castleford appearance and was a hugely threatening runner as well as a hard tackler.

3 pts – Charbel Tasipale (Castleford Tigers)

2 pts – Joe Westerman (Castleford Tigers)

1 pt – Greg Eden (Castleford Tigers)

Wigan Warriors 13-12 Hull FC

Jake Wardle shook off an early head knock to score the try that took the game to extra time and he gave a solid performance in attack and defence.

3 pts – Jake Wardle (Wigan Warriors)

2 pts – Jake Clifford (Hull FC)

1 pt – Kai Pearce-Paul (Wigan Warriors)

Leigh Leopards 14-30 Catalans Dragons

Mitchell Pearce created four of Catalans’ tries virtually by himself, scoring one and laying on three others for team-mates.

3 pts – Mitchell Pearce (Catalans Dragons)

2 pts – Matt Whitley (Catalans Dragons)

1 pt – Tom Davies (Catalans Dragons)

Leeds Rhinos 24-22 Warrington Wolves

In his two spells, Cameron Smith was back to his best form, constantly making breaks, his distribution excellent and tackling again on point.

3 pts – Cameron Smith (Leeds Rhinos)

2 pts – George Williams (Warrington Wolves)

1 pt – Paul Vaughan (Warrington Wolves)

Albert Goldthorpe Medal Table (Round 22 points)

1 George Williams (Warrington Wolves) 24 (2)

2 Lachlan Lam (Leigh Leopards) 22

3 Benjamin Garcia (Catalans Dragons) 19

4 Bevan French (Wigan Warriors) 18

5 Jake Clifford (Hull FC) 16 (2)

6 Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) 14

7= Arthur Mourgue (Catalans Dragons) 13

Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 13 (3)

9= Jordan Abdull (Hull KR) 12

Tom Amone (Leigh Leopards) 12

Blake Austin (Leeds Rhinos/Castleford Tigers) 12

Ryan Brierley (Salford Red Devils) 12

Adam Keighran (Catalans Dragons) 12

Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 12

