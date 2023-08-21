Super League Round 22: Albert Goldthorpe Medal points

Here’s who got the Albert Goldthorpe Medal points this week as the best performers in each Super League match…
Huddersfield Giants 8-30 Salford Red Devils
Marc Sneyd produced when he needed to, dragging Salford back into the game, and he was superb with the boot.
3 pts – Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils)
2 pts – Kallum Watkins (Salford Red Devils)
1 pt – Oliver Russell (Huddersfield Giants)
St Helens 28-6 Hull KR
James Bell was a bundle of energy in attack and defence throughout.
3 pts – James Bell (St Helens)
2 pts – Sione Mata’utia (St Helens)
1 pt – George King (Hull KR)
Wakefield Trinity 12-28 Castleford Tigers
Charbel Tasipale was moved to his favoured back-row position for his second Castleford appearance and was a hugely threatening runner as well as a hard tackler.
3 pts – Charbel Tasipale (Castleford Tigers)
2 pts – Joe Westerman (Castleford Tigers)
1 pt – Greg Eden (Castleford Tigers)
Wigan Warriors 13-12 Hull FC
Jake Wardle shook off an early head knock to score the try that took the game to extra time and he gave a solid performance in attack and defence.
3 pts – Jake Wardle (Wigan Warriors)
2 pts – Jake Clifford (Hull FC)
1 pt – Kai Pearce-Paul (Wigan Warriors)
Leigh Leopards 14-30 Catalans Dragons
Mitchell Pearce created four of Catalans’ tries virtually by himself, scoring one and laying on three others for team-mates.
3 pts – Mitchell Pearce (Catalans Dragons)
2 pts – Matt Whitley (Catalans Dragons)
1 pt – Tom Davies (Catalans Dragons)
Leeds Rhinos 24-22 Warrington Wolves
In his two spells, Cameron Smith was back to his best form, constantly making breaks, his distribution excellent and tackling again on point.
3 pts – Cameron Smith (Leeds Rhinos)
2 pts – George Williams (Warrington Wolves)
1 pt – Paul Vaughan (Warrington Wolves)
Albert Goldthorpe Medal Table (Round 22 points)
1 George Williams (Warrington Wolves) 24 (2)
2 Lachlan Lam (Leigh Leopards) 22
3 Benjamin Garcia (Catalans Dragons) 19
4 Bevan French (Wigan Warriors) 18
5 Jake Clifford (Hull FC) 16 (2)
6 Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) 14
7= Arthur Mourgue (Catalans Dragons) 13
Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 13 (3)
9= Jordan Abdull (Hull KR) 12
Tom Amone (Leigh Leopards) 12
Blake Austin (Leeds Rhinos/Castleford Tigers) 12
Ryan Brierley (Salford Red Devils) 12
Adam Keighran (Catalans Dragons) 12
