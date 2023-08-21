Tributes flood in for Kelli Washbrook, wife of former Hull FC and Wakefield Trinity star Danny Washbrook following sad passing

TRIBUTES have been flooding in for Kelli Washbrook, the wife of former Hull FC and Wakefield Trinity star Danny Washbrook, following her sad passing over the weekend.

Kelli was diagnosed with a brain tumour nine months ago and sadly lost her battle with the disease over the weekend.

Washbrook’s former club Hull FC led the tributes with a touching post on Twitter.

Hull FC tweeted: “We are devastated to learn of the passing of Kelli Washbrook over the weekend – Kelli bravely fought a terminal brain tumour for nine months.

“Our thoughts are with Danny, the Washbrook family, and all of Kelli’s loved ones at this desperately sad time.

“Rest In Peace, Kelli 🤍”

Everyone at League Express passes on their condolences to Danny Washbrook and Kelli’s family and friends.