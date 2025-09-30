Super League Semi-Final and Championship Grand Final referees revealed

THE Super League Semi-Finals and Championship Grand Final are upon this weekend!
On Friday night, Leigh Leopards will travel to Wigan Warriors, hoping to replicate their 1-0 victory at The Brick Community Stadium in Round One.
Moving forward to Saturday evening and Hull KR will host St Helens at Craven Park with the visitors fresh off an incredible 16-14 last-gasp triumph over Leeds Rhinos.
Then, on Sunday, York Knights will host Toulouse Olympique to see who will be crowned Championship title winners.
But, who will officiate all three games?
Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards
03rd October, KO: 20:00
M Com: A. Brown
Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Referee: T. Jones
Touch Judge 1: M. Lynn
Touch Judge 2: M. Griffiths
Video Referee: T. Grant
Reserve Touch Judge: J. Roberts
Time Keeper: N. Hope
Hull KR v St Helens
04th October, KO: 17:30
M Com: T. Randerson
Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Referee: J. Vella
Touch Judge 1: M. Craven
Touch Judge 2: R. Thompson
Video Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Touch Judge: N. Horton
Time Keeper: M. Hawkes
York RLFC v Toulouse Olympique XIII
05th October, KO: 14:00
M Com: G. Kershaw
Referee: T. Grant
Reserve Referee: M. Lynn
Touch Judge 1: A. Cameron
Touch Judge 2: G. Jones
Reserve Touch Judge: D. Arnold
Time Keeper: M. Hebblethwaite