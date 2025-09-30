Super League Semi-Final and Championship Grand Final referees revealed

THE Super League Semi-Finals and Championship Grand Final are upon this weekend!

On Friday night, Leigh Leopards will travel to Wigan Warriors, hoping to replicate their 1-0 victory at The Brick Community Stadium in Round One.

Moving forward to Saturday evening and Hull KR will host St Helens at Craven Park with the visitors fresh off an incredible 16-14 last-gasp triumph over Leeds Rhinos.

Then, on Sunday, York Knights will host Toulouse Olympique to see who will be crowned Championship title winners.

But, who will officiate all three games?

Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards

03rd October, KO: 20:00

M Com: A. Brown

Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Referee: T. Jones

Touch Judge 1: M. Lynn

Touch Judge 2: M. Griffiths

Video Referee: T. Grant

Reserve Touch Judge: J. Roberts

Time Keeper: N. Hope

Hull KR v St Helens

04th October, KO: 17:30

M Com: T. Randerson

Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Referee: J. Vella

Touch Judge 1: M. Craven

Touch Judge 2: R. Thompson

Video Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Touch Judge: N. Horton

Time Keeper: M. Hawkes

York RLFC v Toulouse Olympique XIII

05th October, KO: 14:00

M Com: G. Kershaw

Referee: T. Grant

Reserve Referee: M. Lynn

Touch Judge 1: A. Cameron

Touch Judge 2: G. Jones

Reserve Touch Judge: D. Arnold

Time Keeper: M. Hebblethwaite