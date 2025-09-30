Ben McNamara signs new deal with Leigh Leopards

BEN MCNAMARA has signed a one-year extension with Leigh Leopards until the end of 2026.

McNamara, 23, has played 27 games for the Leopards so far, plying his trade at both halfback and hooker.

In those 27 fixtures, McNamara has registered 30 goals and four tries with a win percentage of almost 60 percent.

Upon signing the new one-year extension, McNamara said: “I’m feeling good about the new contract. It’s given me a good boost knowing that my future is secure for another year.

“Leigh is a great place to be, and I’m delighted to stay.

“This year has been great with a lot of highs coming from some good wins and being part of the squad every day. I’ve enjoyed playing halfback where it’s awesome with some great players around you.

“I’ve also enjoyed the simplicity of being a hooker and tried to help Edwin, who’s an inspiration and a great guy.

“I’ve never experienced a team spirit and camaraderie like we have at the club, and the future is really exciting.”

Leigh’s owner Derek Beaumont said: “Ben plays tough, he puts his body on the line, he’s versatile and a good pro and a good person. He’s a solid addition to the squad for next year.”