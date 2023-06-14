Leigh Leopards deal in pipeline for Super League star Lachlan Lam despite NRL desire

LEIGH LEOPARDS star Lachlan Lam is set to stay at the Leigh Sports Village beyond 2023, according to his father and head coach Adrian Lam.

Lachlan was instrumental in Leigh’s 30-4 win over Wakefield Trinity at the Magic Weekend, with the Papua New Guinea international setting up numerous tries and scoring one himself.

But, Lachlan’s performance was made even the more impressive when considering that his halfback partner Ben Reynolds had been sent off for a punch on Wakefield’s David Fifita.

“Without a doubt Lachlan stepped up,” Adrian Lam said. “When we lost Ben (Reynolds) – the other half – with 60 minutes to go, the message went to Lachlan to take more control and I thought he did that and stepped up.

“Since his arrival here he has been quality, we just got him in at Leigh the day before the closing date of recruitment.

“He was really frustrated not playing at the Sydney Roosters as he was 18th man almost every week and didn’t get much game time so I’m glad I convinced him to come. He has got the love and fun back into his game, and that’s the key for a player at any level.”

In terms of staying beyond the 2023 Super League season, Lachlan is contracted just for the rest of this year.

However, Lam senior hinted that Lachlan will be a Leopards player in 2024 even if he has the desire to return to the NRL eventually.

“He is contracted for the rest of this year and then that is up for renewal. We have been down the path for about the last four weeks to finalise that but it won’t be too far away.

“He wants to play back in the NRL at some stage down the line and if any NRL club got him now he would improve them.

“I wouldn’t mind him being here for another year or two, let’s try and convince him before he returns to the NRL!”

When asked if he believed Lachlan would be at the Leigh Sports Village next season, Adrian said: “Yeah, I do.”