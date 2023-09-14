Super League star Tom Johnstone was “close” to signing for top-flight club before joining Catalans Dragons

IF there is one player in Super League that deserves his run of form after a rotten time with injuries then it is Catalans Dragons star Tom Johnstone.

Johnstone played his last game for former club Wakefield Trinity in July last year after surgery on his groin, but the flyer has had two ACL reconstructions as well as numerous concussion issues in the past.

That being said, the Yorkshireman is loving life in the south of France with the Dragons, scoring 22 tries in 18 appearances so far.

In fact, Johnstone was thought of so highly that he almost made the move to the South Sydney Rabbitohs before linking up with Catalans ahead of the 2023 Super League season, according to ex-Super League star James Graham.

On his The Bye Round podcast, Graham sat down with former Wakefield forward Justin Horo, with the latter backing Johnstone to make the move Down Under eventually: “Tom Johnstone would make a good NRL player,” Horo said.

Meanwhile, Graham let it be known that Souths came close to signing him last year.: “Yeah, he was he was actually close to coming to Souths not long ago but he went to Catalans instead and he’s killing it off there.

Horo revealed that Johnstone has had chances before to move to the NRL as well.: “A couple of times he had some gigs and he did his ACL twice around Magic Round. But he could definitely have played over here.”

