Super League stars in France squad ahead of vital autumn

THERE’S NO REST for Catalans Dragons, whose wretched 2025 season may be long-over, but the majority of the squad (or what is left of it) is still in full training.

With at least 13 departures from the wreck of this season’s squad already leaving for retirement, returns down under or further opportunities in the French Championship, the playing group has been drastically reduced.

Coaching staff and players have been released for a break but international duties have already taken over for 14 of Les Dracs, who have been picked by France coach Laurent Frayssinous for the World Cup Qualifier against Jamaica in Albi on 25th October.

Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet, Julian Bousquet, Alrix Da Costa, Léo Darrelatour, Jordan Dezaria, Théo Fages, Benjamin Garcia, Matthieu Laguerre, Romain Navarrete, César Rougé, Arthur Romano, Paul Séguier, Fouad Yaha and Ugo Tison are all included in the French 26-man training squad.

Former Dragons Arthur Mourgue, Tiaki Chan and Lucas Albert are also in the squad plus ex-reserves Lambert Belmas and Matthieu Cozza and Toulouse Olympique’s Thomas Lacans, Benjamin Laguerre, Anthony Marion and Maxime Stefani and Super XIII players Enzo Griffier (Sydney Roosters’ under-20s), Louis Grossemy are included plus Salford’s Justin Sangaré.’

Coach Frayssinous is taking no chances with his selections against the Reggae Warriors, knowing success will see France into the World Cup in Australia next October.

“We need as much time together playing as possible,” said Frayssinous.

“It is not always easy to find opposition, but this our first opportunity this year to get together and build a playing group that is capable of qualifying, and hopefully competing, against the very best nations on the planet.”

Meanwhile, Catalans’ coach Joel Tomkins has been named as Betfred Super League Coach of the Month for September following three wins from four (all away, against Salford, Leeds and Hull).

The Dragons have been linked to Castleford Tigers’ threequarter Zac Cini.

Catalans have already signed recruits for 2026 in NRL players Toby Sexton, Solomona Faataape, Josh Allen, Iszac Fa’asuamaleaui and Charlie Staines, plus another Castleford centre or winger, 24-year-old Josh Simm.