Workington Town’s proposed new home moves step closer

WORKINGTON TOWN’s proposed new home at Cumberland Sports Village is a step closer now a planning application for has been lodged with Cumberland Council.

Subject to approval, the aim is to start construction work in early 2026 with the target completion date late summer 2027 for the stadium to house the town’s rugby league and football clubs.

Under the proposed plan, Workington AFC’s current ground at Borough Park will be redeveloped in phases, with the initial stage delivering a 3,700-capacity stadium. The final stage would see the capacity extended to 5,000.

If approved by planners the initial work will see the ground’s main West Stand demolished and replaced. The new stand will have spectator seating for up to 1,000, a large first floor function suite and executive boxes.

There will also be a sports bar and external fan zone at ground level and an internal concourse. The new main stand will also include four new changing rooms, administrative space for both clubs, a main reception, press and media suite and a match day control room.

The existing grass pitch will be replaced with a 3G pitch suitable for both football and rugby use.

Dave Bowden, spokesman for Cumberland Sports Village, said: “Following our recent public engagement in which the plans were received positively, we have now reached another important stage of the development with the submission of the planning application. This sets out what’s planned and how it’ll be delivered.”

The project is supported by the UK government’s Town Deal, Cumberland Council and Football Foundation funding.

The existing North Stand at Borough Park would be replaced with an uncovered terrace for around 700 spectators, moved backwards to enable room for pitch expansion.

The East and South stands would be rebuilt as a covered standing terrace for around 1,000.

All affected areas around the pitch would be upgraded to include new run-off zones, pitch perimeter fencing, and compliant access to meet guidance.

Neil Ainsworth, from lead architects FWP, said: “As in all our work we are looking create a true community stadium, with high-quality spaces that local people and groups can use.

“The design will allow for flexible-use and functionality, with options to use spaces such as the hospitality areas for health and community activities

“Crucially, this plan is able to be delivered in a phased manner over the course of several years, allowing flexibility for the clubs to improve facilities and expand the ground capacity in-line with success both on and off the pitch.

“It will also deliver a stadium that is energy efficient, utilising long-lasting and renewable materials wherever practical and incorporating green technologies which reduce the consumption of energy, water and non-renewable resources.”

Meanwhile, Workington have confirmed that back-rower Cooper Howlett will return to Australia following the end of the season.