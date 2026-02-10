Super League strikes up two new TV broadcast deals

SUPER LEAGUE has today confirmed two new international TV deals to boost the coverage of rugby league.

The existing partnerships with Fox Sports (Australia), Fox Sports (US), Rogers Media (Canada), Premier Sports Asia (SE Asia), Dubai TV, RushSports (Caribbean), TV3 (Catalunya) and Sportdigital (DACH), are joined by two new deals for 2026, covering France and the Pacific Islands.

All Catalans Dragons and Toulouse Olympique matches this season will be shown via the La Depeche network and NBC will be bringing Super League action to viewers in New Zealand and the Pacific Island nations.

Adam Treeby, Head of Broadcast of RL Commercial, said: “It’s great to be able to offer live action from the Betfred Super League to more viewers in 2026 than ever before in the competition’s history.

“We’re pleased to add two new broadcast partners to our growing roster in 2026 with La Depeche and NBC both joining.

“The appetite for Super League is growing both domestically and internationally with viewers getting to experience events such as Hull KR taking on Leeds Rhinos in Las Vegas later this month, Catalans Dragons hosting Wigan Warriors in Paris, a new venue for Magic Weekend at the impressive Hill Dickinson Stadium, Everton, as well as all the action across the season as we head towards the Grand Final at Old Trafford on October 3.”