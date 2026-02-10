Mark Applegarth concedes Paul Vaughan may have to ‘tweak’ his game following penalty points

YORK KNIGHTS head coach Mark Applegarth has conceded that Paul Vaughan may have to ‘tweak’ his game following a Match Review Panel charge.

Vaughan, who has joined the Knights ahead of their maiden season in Super League, was charged with Grade A Raises Knees in Tackle.

The 34-year-old now already has 1.5 penalty points to his name, meaning Vaughan is just 4.5 points away from a one-match suspension before a ball has even been kicked in Super League.

Ahead of York’s opener against Hull KR on Thursday night, Applegarth admitted that something may need to change relating to how Vaughan carries the ball if he continues to accrue such charges.

“Paul has accepted it, it’s something we will work on,” Applegarth said.

“If the Match Review Panel will say it’s a common thing then we will try to do all we can.

“We will look at tweaking his carry if there is any further potential infringement, he is a consummate professional.

“Paul Vaughan, in my opinion, is still one of the best props running out there.”