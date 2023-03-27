Super League target Daniel Tupou reportedly set to sign deal

SUPER LEAGUE target Daniel Tupou is reportedly set to sign a deal that perhaps few people saw coming.

With the signing of Dom Young from 2024, the departure of Tongan flyer Tupou was becoming increasingly spoken about.

However, as Joseph Suaalii gets ready to leave the Roosters at the end of the 2024 season for a lucrative opportunity in rugby union, Tupou is set to fight for his place and sign an extension with the Chooks despite interest from Super League sides.

That’s according to The Daily Telegraph’s David Riccio.

“Now a lot of fans would have thought that when the Roosters signed Dom Young that this was almost the curtain call for Tupou and that he was basically going to hand the baton to Young,” Riccio said on Triple M.

“I can tell you that is not the case, they are in negotiations to re-sign Daniel, who is obviously one of the club’s most prolific try scorers.

“He’s only a few tries away from breaking Anthony Minichello’s all-time try scoring record.

“I think at this point in time I understand it will be a one-year deal, I don’t think it is out of the question that it could be a two-year deal.

“It’s going to be interesting again knowing that Joseph Suaalii will still be at the Roosters in 2024, with the arrival of Dom Young, Daniel Tupou, Joey Many, Jaxson Paulo, it’s pretty stacked.

“Good news for the Roosters, I expect him to extend his stay at the club.”

St Helens chief executive Mike Rush had previously revealed that 31-year-old Tupou was offered to the club and that there was ‘interest’.

“A few names were put forward to us, and Daniel Tupou is someone we would be silly not to be interested in,” Rush told the Sydney Morning Herald.