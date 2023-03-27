All 14 Super League, NRL and Challenge Cup games live on TV this weekend

ANOTHER week of rugby league is ahead of us and what a weekend it promises to be!
TV coverage will begin on the morning of Thursday 30th March when Sydney Roosters will take on Parramatta Eels in an NRL blockbuster before ending on Sunday afternoon when Dewsbury Rams take on Widnes Vikings in the Challenge Cup.
Here are all 14 Super League, NRL and Challenge Cup games on TV this weekend coming:
Thursday 30th March
10:00am Sky Sports Arena | 8:30am Watch NRL
NRL Premiership
10:00am Sydney Roosters vs Parramatta Eels
Thursday 30th March
7:30pm Sky Sports Arena
Super League
8:00pm Leigh Leopards vs Wigan Warriors
Friday 31st March
7:00am Watch NRL
NRL Premiership
8:00am Canberra Raiders vs Penrith Panthers
Friday 31st March
10:00am Sky Sports Arena | 9:55am Watch NRL
NRL Premiership
10:00am South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Melbourne Storm
Friday 31st March
7:30pm Sky Sports Arena
Super League
8:00pm Hull KR vs Leeds Rhinos
Saturday 1st April
4:00am Watch NRL
NRL Premiership
5:00am Manly Sea Eagles vs Newcastle Knights
Saturday 1st April
7:00am Watch NRL
NRL Premiership
7:30am St George Illawarra Dragons vs The Dolphins
Saturday 1st April
9:30am Sky Sports Arena | 9:30am Watch NRL
NRL Premiership
9:35am Brisbane Broncos vs Wests Tigers
Saturday 1st April
12:30pm Channel 4
Super League
1:00pm Warrington Wolves vs Hull FC
Sunday 2nd April
5;00am Watch NRL
Queensland Cup
5:10am Redcliffe Dolphins vs Wynnum Manly Seagulls
Sunday 2nd April
6:00am Watch NRL
NRL Premiership
7:05am Cronulla Sharks vs New Zealand Warriors
Sunday 2nd April
9:00am Watch NRL
NRL Premiership
9:15am Canterbury Bulldogs vs North Queensland Cowboys
Sunday 2nd April
12:20pm BBC iPlayer
Challenge Cup Round 4
12:30pm York Knights vs Sheffield Eagles
Sunday 2nd April
2:45pm The Sportsman – youtube.com/watch…..
Challenge Cup Round 4
3:00pm Dewsbury Rams vs Widnes Vikings