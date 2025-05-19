Super League Team of the Season so far as Wigan Warriors and Hull KR dominate

WE might be just ten rounds into the new Super League season, but already the table is taking place.

With Hull KR out in front and Wigan Warriors and Leigh Leopards closely behind them, the race for the League Leaders’ Shield is well and truly on as Castleford Tigers, Salford Red Devils and Huddersfield Giants all try and escape the wooden spoon.

But, after ten rounds, who would make League Express’ Team of the Season?

1. Jai Field – Wigan Warriors

There can’t be any complaints here, with Jai Field lighting up Super League from the back for Wigan. Field has scored 12 tries and assisted another nine, whilst he sits 18th in the amount of metres made. But, crucially, the Australian is a vital attacking and defensive weapon for the Warriors.

2. Liam Marshall – Wigan Warriors

Liam Marshall, for some reason, is still criminally underrated as one of Super League’s best wingers. The Wigan man is second in the metre-making charts and second in the amount of carries in the competition, emphasising just key he is to the Warriors in getting out of defence.

3. Peta Hiku – Hull KR

Whenever Hull KR play, Peta Hiku is one of Rovers’ most dangerous attacking weapons out wide. With four tries yet six assists to his name, the importance of the New Zealander’s attacking capabilities cannot be underestimated – and he is still not exactly a bad defender either!

4. Jake Wardle – Wigan Warriors

Another position, another Wigan player with Jake Wardle getting the nod in the centres. With nine tries, four assists and an average metre gain of 8.75, Wardle is enjoying some of the best rugby league of his career, making him a shoo-in for the Ashes at the end of the year.

5. Matty Ashton – Warrington Wolves

The first – and only – Warrington Wolves representative has to be winger Matty Ashton who, no matter what, impresses each game that he plays in. The fleet-footed winger is one of the best finishers in the competition and his nine tries is only beaten by Jai Field’s 12. Ashton has, however, been ruled out for the remainder of the 2025 campaign.

6. Bevan French – Wigan Warriors

You just can’t look past Bevan French for stand-off either, making it four out of six positions so far for Wigan. French has been in pulsating form for the Warriors, registering eight tries and 12 assists with his electric combination with Jai Field the most devastating in Super League.

7. Jake Connor – Leeds Rhinos

Currently leading the Man of Steel leaderboard with 16 points, Jake Connor has taken to Leeds Rhinos like a duck to water. The Rhinos sit in fourth, and much of that has been down to Connor’s success with the ball in hand. Sitting second in the try assist charts with 13, the maverick has already underlined how he is thriving under Brad Arthur.

8. Herman Ese’ese – Hull FC

Hardly a week has gone by this year without Herman Ese’ese being in the Team of the Week – he has been that good. The powerhouse prop has over 1,200 metres to his name as well as 24 offloads, but it is his destructiveness with the ball that makes him take top spot here as Ese’ese remarkably has five tries to his name in the league.

9. Jez Litten – Hull KR

If the likes of Mikey Lewis and Peta Hiku have been able to cause havoc in 2025, then it is largely down to impeccable distribution from hooker Jez Litten. Embracing life under Willie Peters, Litten has arguably become one of Super League’s most improved hookers over the years – and he has started 2025 like a house on fire.

10. Mike McMeeken – Wakefield Trinity

Talk about returning to Super League with a bang. Wakefield Trinity have enjoyed a fine start to the 2025 campaign – and a lot of that has been down the performances of captain Mike McMeeken. The veteran has led from the front throughout, even registering 80-minute displays at some point. 430 tackles also places McMeeken second in the tackle charts.

11. Dean Hadley – Hull KR

Regularly fails to get the limelight he deserves, but Dean Hadley has been superb for Hull KR in 2025 so far. The second-rower does all the nitty-gritty, unsung work that rarely gets talked about but that his peers love. Hadley has been classed as an outside chance of making the England squad at the end of the year.

12. Ethan O’Neill – Leigh Leopards

Talk about an instant impact from new Leigh signing Ethan O’Neill, with the back-rower enjoying a great start to life at the Leigh Sports Village. The Leopards’ recruitment has been spot on in recent years and they have certainly unearthed another gem in O’Neill. And he doesn’t even count on the overseas quota!

13. Elliot Minchella – Hull KR

Captain Fantastic for Hull KR, Elliot Minchella’s stock continues to rise as Rovers storm to the top of the Super League table. Leading from the front in both attack and defence, Minchella is the key to linking KR’s forward pack and the outside backs – a role which he is delivering with aplomb.