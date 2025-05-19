Rugby league fans give overwhelming reaction to promotion-relegation question

RUGBY LEAGUE fans have been voting on whether conventional promotion and relegation should be restored between the Super League and the Championship.

The traditional promotion and relegation system was shelved by the sport at the end of the 2023 season – with Wakefield Trinity the last team to have been demoted under the old structure.

In fairness to Trinity, they bounced back excellently in 2024, winning promotion under the new IMG system after being given a Grade A rating.

But, the IMG system as a whole has caused controversy, not least with murmurings that a potential takeover by the NRL could change the outlook and dimension of British rugby league like never before.

And when asked in a League Express readers’ poll, the overwhelming consensus was for the return of promotion and relegation.

Should conventional promotion and relegation be restored for Super League and the Championship?

Yes, with the winner of the Championship Grand Final being promoted and the bottom Super League club being relegated – 49.59%

Yes, but subject to a play-off between the bottom side in Super League and the winner of the Championship Grand Final – 15.17%

Yes, but with the winner of the Championship Grand Final having to satisfy minimum standards to enter Super League – 20.71%

No, the RFL should stick with the gradings system to determine which clubs should be in Super League – 14.53%