Super League Team of the Week: Castleford Tigers, Hull KR, Hull FC, Leigh Leopards, Wakefield Trinity and Wigan Warriors impress

WHICH Super League stars make League Express’ Team of the Week?

1. David Armstrong – Leigh Leopards

Was phenomenal in the draw against Hull FC.

2. Harvey Barron – Hull FC

Took some massive runs out of defence for Hull in their draw with Leigh.

3. Oliver Gildart – Hull KR

Registered two tries against St Helens and was a constant thorn in their side all night.

4. Oliver Pratt – Wakefield Trinity

What a player Oliver Pratt is turning into, with a commanding performance against Warrington.

5. Joe Burgess – Hull KR

Joe Burgess produced a couple of moments of brilliance against St Helens.

6. Mikey Lewis – Hull KR

Was superb in his comeback against St Helens.

7. Marc Sneyd – Salford Red Devils

Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side against Castleford.

8. Herman Ese’ese – Hull FC

A constant fixture in the Team of the Week, Herman Ese’ese was integral to Hull’s draw against Leigh.

9. Judah Rimbu – Castleford Tigers

Announced himself on the Super League stage in dramatic fashion in the win over Salford.

10. Mike McMeeken – Wakefield Trinity

Another 80 minutes from Mike McMeeken in the win over Warrington.

11. Sam Hewitt – Huddersfield Giants

Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side against Wigan.

12. Liam Farrell – Wigan Warriors

Registered two tries and dominated Huddersfield.

13. John Asiata – Hull FC

Was in superb form against former side Leigh.

Substitutes

14. Sylvester Namo – Castleford Tigers

Offered so much energy off the bench for Castleford in their win over Salford.

15. Chris Satae – Catalans Dragons

Was in a rampaging mood against Leeds.

16. Tesi Niu – Leigh Leopards

An absolute powerhouse that continues to improve with every game.

17. Jai Field – Wigan Warriors

Enjoyed another barnstorming performance in the win against Huddersfield.