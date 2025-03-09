Super League Team of the Week: Castleford Tigers, Hull KR, Hull FC, Leigh Leopards, Wakefield Trinity and Wigan Warriors impress

WHICH Super League stars make League Express’ Team of the Week?
1. David Armstrong – Leigh Leopards
Was phenomenal in the draw against Hull FC.
2. Harvey Barron – Hull FC
Took some massive runs out of defence for Hull in their draw with Leigh.
3. Oliver Gildart – Hull KR
Registered two tries against St Helens and was a constant thorn in their side all night.
4. Oliver Pratt – Wakefield Trinity
What a player Oliver Pratt is turning into, with a commanding performance against Warrington.
5. Joe Burgess – Hull KR
Joe Burgess produced a couple of moments of brilliance against St Helens.
6. Mikey Lewis – Hull KR
Was superb in his comeback against St Helens.
7. Marc Sneyd – Salford Red Devils
Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side against Castleford.
8. Herman Ese’ese – Hull FC
A constant fixture in the Team of the Week, Herman Ese’ese was integral to Hull’s draw against Leigh.
9. Judah Rimbu – Castleford Tigers
Announced himself on the Super League stage in dramatic fashion in the win over Salford.
10. Mike McMeeken – Wakefield Trinity
Another 80 minutes from Mike McMeeken in the win over Warrington.
11. Sam Hewitt – Huddersfield Giants
Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side against Wigan.
12. Liam Farrell – Wigan Warriors
Registered two tries and dominated Huddersfield.
13. John Asiata – Hull FC
Was in superb form against former side Leigh.
Substitutes
14. Sylvester Namo – Castleford Tigers
Offered so much energy off the bench for Castleford in their win over Salford.
15. Chris Satae – Catalans Dragons
Was in a rampaging mood against Leeds.
16. Tesi Niu – Leigh Leopards
An absolute powerhouse that continues to improve with every game.
17. Jai Field – Wigan Warriors
Enjoyed another barnstorming performance in the win against Huddersfield.