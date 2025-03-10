Super League Attendances: Wigan Warriors produce superb number as St Helens and Warrington Wolves also impress

WHAT were the Super League attendances like over the weekend?

Hull FC 22-22 Leigh Leopards

9,765 at the MKM Stadium on Thursday night

Castleford Tigers 22-14 Salford Red Devils

6,295 at The Jungle on Friday night

St Helens 10-20 Hull KR

11,438 at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night

Catalans Dragons 11-0 Leeds Rhinos

8,125 at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday evening

Wigan Warriors 44-18 Huddersfield Giants

17,625 at the Brick Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon

Warrington Wolves 16-30 Wakefield Trinity

10,024 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Sunday afternoon