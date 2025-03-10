Super League Attendances: Wigan Warriors produce superb number as St Helens and Warrington Wolves also impress

WHAT were the Super League attendances like over the weekend?
Hull FC 22-22 Leigh Leopards
9,765 at the MKM Stadium on Thursday night
Castleford Tigers 22-14 Salford Red Devils
6,295 at The Jungle on Friday night
St Helens 10-20 Hull KR
11,438 at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night
Catalans Dragons 11-0 Leeds Rhinos
8,125 at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday evening
Wigan Warriors 44-18 Huddersfield Giants
17,625 at the Brick Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon
Warrington Wolves 16-30 Wakefield Trinity
10,024 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Sunday afternoon