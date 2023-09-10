Super League Team of the Week: Castleford Tigers, Wigan Warriors, Hull KR and St Helens dominate

WELL that’s another round of Super League done and dusted and what a weekend it turned out to be!

Four Super League fixtures took place on Friday night with Wakefield Trinity hosting Catalans Dragons in the early kick-off, and, after leading 12-0 at half-time, Steve McNamara’s men ended up running out 18-10 winners with Trinity scoring two late consolation tries. Wakefield are now staring down the barrel of the relegation gun.

That relegation seems more likely now given the fact that Castleford Tigers hosted Hull FC at The Jungle knowing that a win would slightly ease the West Yorkshire club’s own relegation fears. The Tigers led 18-6 at half-time before turning the screw in the second forty minutes to take home a 29-12 victory.

Elsewhere on Friday night, St Helens hosted the Leigh Leopards at the Totally Wicked Stadium with both sides locked in a battle for the top four. And, with both sides locked at 6-6 apiece at the break, Saints managed to step it up a notch in the second-half to run out 22-12 winners.

The last game on Friday night saw Hull KR travel to Huddersfield Giants with Willie Peters’ men aiming to consolidate a place in the top six play-offs. Rovers led 14-6 at half-time as Ian Watson’s men simply couldn’t live with the pace and power of their East Yorkshire opponents. As it was, KR eventually triumphed 26-18.

There was just one fixture on Saturday with Leeds Rhinos hosting Wigan Warriors at Headingley. Rohan Smith’s side were aiming for a play-off spot before kick-off but that ebbed away throughout the 80 minutes as Wigan led 22-0 at half-time before thrashing the Rhinos in a 50-0 whitewash.

The final game of the Super League weekend took place on Sunday afternoon with Warrington Wolves making the trip to the Salford Red Devils for the live Channel 4 fixture. It was nip and tuck throughout as Salford led 12-6 at the break before Golden Point loomed with neither side able to deliver the knockout blow. As it was, the Red Devils went over in the 85th minute through a Sam Stone try to secure the priceless two points.

But, which Super League stars make League Express’ Team of the Week?

1. Jai Field – Wigan Warriors

Jai Field was an influential figure as Wigan put Leeds to the sword on Saturday afternoon.

2. Tom Davies – Catalans Dragons

Tom Davies enjoyed a great performance against Wakefield on Friday.

3. Shaun Kenny-Dowall – Hull KR

Shaun Kenny-Dowall is like a fine wine, getting better with age and he put on a show against Huddersfield.

4. Jake Wardle – Wigan Warriors

Jake Wardle registered a hat-trick as Wigan thrashed Leeds on Saturday.

5. Jason Qareqare – Castleford Tigers

Finally given a chance to shine for Castleford and Jason Qareqare didn’t disappoint with a two-try haul in the win over Hull FC.

6. Brodie Croft – Salford Red Devils

Brodie Croft scored two tries as Salford registered a dramatic Golden Point win over Warrington yesterday.

7. Blake Austin – Castleford Tigers

When Castleford needed their pivotal players to stand up and be counted, Blake Austin put in a big performance against Hull FC.

8. King Vuniyayawa – Salford Red Devils

Made numerous inroads against the huge Warrington pack.

9. James Roby – St Helens

Rolled back the years in emphatic fashion against Leigh with a tremendous display.

10. Muizz Mustapha – Castleford Tigers

Muizz Mustapha excelled for the Tigers in the pack against Hull FC after being given a shot by Danny Ward.

11. Sam Stone – Salford Red Devils

Sam Stone has been in tremendous form for Salford in 2023 and the second-rower scored the winning try against Warrington.

12. Liam Farrell – Wigan Warriors

The ever-consistent Liam Farrell was in a joyous mood for Wigan on Saturday against Leeds.

13. James Bell – St Helens

Another incredible performance from James Bell for St Helens against Leigh.

Substitutes

14. Sam Tomkins – Catalans Dragons

Sam Tomkins may be retiring at the end of the season, but he is certainly doing his utmost to send Catalans to Old Trafford and he was in stellar form on Friday night.

15. Junior Nsemba – Wigan Warriors

Wigan have a gem in Junior Nsemba with the powerful forward carving Leeds up on numerous occasions on Saturday.

16. Sione Mata’utia – St Helens

Sione Mata’utia celebrated a new deal with some big runs and big hits against Leigh on Friday.

17. Brad Schneider – Hull KR

Proved to be a big hit in East Yorkshire in the latter half of 2023, Brad Schneider controlled proceedings against Huddersfield.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.