Injury Corner: Castleford Tigers, Wigan Warriors, Warrington Wolves, Catalans Dragons and Hull KR suffer injury blows

WELL that’s another round of Super League done and dusted and what a weekend it turned out to be!

Four Super League fixtures took place on Friday night with Wakefield Trinity hosting Catalans Dragons in the early kick-off, and, after leading 12-0 at half-time, Steve McNamara’s men ended up running out 18-10 winners with Trinity scoring two late consolation tries. Wakefield are now staring down the barrel of the relegation gun.

That relegation seems more likely now given the fact that Castleford Tigers hosted Hull FC at The Jungle knowing that a win would slightly ease the West Yorkshire club’s own relegation fears. The Tigers led 18-6 at half-time before turning the screw in the second forty minutes to take home a 29-12 victory.

Elsewhere on Friday night, St Helens hosted the Leigh Leopards at the Totally Wicked Stadium with both sides locked in a battle for the top four. And, with both sides locked at 6-6 apiece at the break, Saints managed to step it up a notch in the second-half to run out 22-12 winners.

The last game on Friday night saw Hull KR travel to Huddersfield Giants with Willie Peters’ men aiming to consolidate a place in the top six play-offs. Rovers led 14-6 at half-time as Ian Watson’s men simply couldn’t live with the pace and power of their East Yorkshire opponents. As it was, KR eventually triumphed 26-18.

There was just one fixture on Saturday with Leeds Rhinos hosting Wigan Warriors at Headingley. Rohan Smith’s side were aiming for a play-off spot before kick-off but that ebbed away throughout the 80 minutes as Wigan led 22-0 at half-time before thrashing the Rhinos in a 50-0 whitewash.

The final game of the Super League weekend took place on Sunday afternoon with Warrington Wolves making the trip to the Salford Red Devils for the live Channel 4 fixture. It was nip and tuck throughout as Salford led 12-6 at the break before Golden Point loomed with neither side able to deliver the knockout blow. As it was, the Red Devils went over in the 85th minute through a Sam Stone try to secure the priceless two points.

But, which Super League clubs face potential injury blows following the weekend?

Wakefield Trinity 10-18 Catalans Dragons

Arthur Mourgue (Wakefield Trinity) – ribs

Castleford Tigers 29-12 Hull FC

Joe Westerman (Castleford Tigers) – hand

Joe Lovodua (Hull FC) – head

Huddersfield Giants 16-24 Hull KR

Jimmy Keinhorst (Hull KR)

Leeds Rhinos 0-50 Wigan Warriors

Liam Byrne (Wigan Warriors) – hamstring

Salford Red Devils 24-20 Warrington Wolves

Joe Philbin (Warrington Wolves) – hamstring – withdrawn before game

Sam Kasiano (Warrington Wolves) – illness

