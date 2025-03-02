Super League Team of the Week: Hull KR, Hull FC, Leigh Leopards, St Helens, Wigan Warriors and Leeds Rhinos dominate

WHICH Super League stars make League Express’ Team of the Week?

1. Jack Welsby – St Helens

Another stellar performance to start the season from Jack Welsby in the win over Wakefield.

2. Harvey Barron – Hull FC

Registered the winning try against Huddersfield and enjoyed some metre-eating runs out of defence.

3. Jack Broadbent – Hull KR

Enjoyed a tremendous game for Hull KR in their thrashing of Salford.

4. Umyla Hanley – Leigh Leopards

Scored a hat-trick in a Leigh demolition of Catalans.

5. Kyle Feldt – St Helens

Kyle Feldt demonstrated why St Helens brought him in with some massive runs and a superb try.

6. Bevan French – Wigan Warriors

Ran the show against Warrington.

7. Danny Richardson – Hull KR

Danny Richardson was given a chance in the halves following injuries to Tyrone May and Mikey Lewis and he delivered with aplomb against Salford.

8. Herman Ese’ese – Hull FC

Proved unstoppable at times for Hull against Huddersfield.

9. Edwin Ipape – Leigh Leopards

Showed just why he is so important for Leigh in a big display against Catalans.

10. Cooper Jenkins – Leeds Rhinos

Settling into life at Leeds with ease with a big performance against Castleford.

11. Kelepi Tanginoa – Hull KR

Destroyed Salford down the middle and across the edges.

12. Ethan O’Neill – Leigh Leopards

Another strong performance from Ethan O’Neill in the win over Catalans.

13. Kaide Ellis – Wigan Warriors

A big performance in Vegas for Kaide Ellis.

Substitutes

14. Jack Ashworth – Hull FC

Was great up front for Hull FC against Huddersfield.

15. Daryl Clark – St Helens

Put in a great shift against Wakefield.

16. Jake Connor – Leeds Rhinos

Jake Connor was in fine form as Leeds brushed aside Castleford.

17. Luke Thompson – Wigan Warriors

Some huge carries from Luke Thompson against Warrington.