Super League Team of the Week: Hull KR, Hull FC, Leigh Leopards, St Helens, Wigan Warriors and Leeds Rhinos dominate

WHICH Super League stars make League Express’ Team of the Week?
1. Jack Welsby – St Helens
Another stellar performance to start the season from Jack Welsby in the win over Wakefield.
2. Harvey Barron – Hull FC
Registered the winning try against Huddersfield and enjoyed some metre-eating runs out of defence.
3. Jack Broadbent – Hull KR
Enjoyed a tremendous game for Hull KR in their thrashing of Salford.
4. Umyla Hanley – Leigh Leopards
Scored a hat-trick in a Leigh demolition of Catalans.
5. Kyle Feldt – St Helens
Kyle Feldt demonstrated why St Helens brought him in with some massive runs and a superb try.
6. Bevan French – Wigan Warriors
Ran the show against Warrington.
7. Danny Richardson – Hull KR
Danny Richardson was given a chance in the halves following injuries to Tyrone May and Mikey Lewis and he delivered with aplomb against Salford.
8. Herman Ese’ese – Hull FC
Proved unstoppable at times for Hull against Huddersfield.
9. Edwin Ipape – Leigh Leopards
Showed just why he is so important for Leigh in a big display against Catalans.
10. Cooper Jenkins – Leeds Rhinos
Settling into life at Leeds with ease with a big performance against Castleford.
11. Kelepi Tanginoa – Hull KR
Destroyed Salford down the middle and across the edges.
12. Ethan O’Neill – Leigh Leopards
Another strong performance from Ethan O’Neill in the win over Catalans.
13. Kaide Ellis – Wigan Warriors
A big performance in Vegas for Kaide Ellis.
Substitutes
14. Jack Ashworth – Hull FC
Was great up front for Hull FC against Huddersfield.
15. Daryl Clark – St Helens
Put in a great shift against Wakefield.
16. Jake Connor – Leeds Rhinos
Jake Connor was in fine form as Leeds brushed aside Castleford.
17. Luke Thompson – Wigan Warriors
Some huge carries from Luke Thompson against Warrington.