WHAT were the attendances like over the weekend?

Hull KR 42-0 Salford Red Devils

No attendance given at Craven Park on Thursday night

Leigh Leopards 34-6 Catalans Dragons

8,011 at the Leigh Sports Village on Friday night

Huddersfield Giants 12-13 Hull FC

4,559 at the John Smith’s Stadium on Friday night

Wakefield Trinity 6-26 St Helens

7,604 at the DIY Kitchens Stadium on Saturday afternoon

Leeds Rhinos 38-24 Castleford Tigers

14,234 at AMT Headingley on Sunday afternoon