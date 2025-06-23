Super League Team of the Week: Hull KR, Wakefield Trinity, Hull FC and Leigh Leopards dominate

WHICH Super League stars make League Express‘ Team of the Week?

1. Tristan Sailor – St Helens

A just reward for patience as Tristan Sailor took the game to Leeds on Friday.

2. Jacob Gagai – Huddersfield Giants

A two-try display from Jacob Gagai in the win over Warrington.

3. Davy Litten – Hull FC

A great performance from Davy Litten against Salford.

4. Jack Broadbent – Hull KR

Took his two tries superbly well against Castleford.

5. Owen Dagnall – St Helens

Enjoyed a try with the young man putting in some big runs against Leeds.

6. Mikey Lewis – Hull KR

Destroyed Castleford with ball in hand on Thursday.

7. Mason Lino – Wakefield Trinity

Kicked Wigan to death in a brilliant Wakefield win.

8. Caius Faatili – Wakefield Trinity

The rampaging prop registered another try and caused Wigan problems all night.

9. Zac Woolford – Huddersfield Giants

Controlled everything in the middle for Huddersfield.

10. Herman Ese’ese – Hull FC

Some big runs from Herman Ese’ese against Salford.

11. Frankie Halton – Leigh Leopards

Another big display in the back-row from Frankie Halton.

12. Josh Griffin – Wakefield Trinity

Wound back the years with an impressive performance in the win over Wigan.

13. Joe Ofahengaue – Leigh Leopards

Another big performance from Joe Ofahengaue in the south of France.

Substitutes

14. Dean Hadley – Hull KR

Given the nod in the front row by Willie Peters as Dean Hadley impressed in the win over Castleford.

15. Gareth O’Brien – Leigh Leopards

Was instrumental in Leigh’s win at Catalans.

16. Lachlan Lam – Leigh Leopards

Enjoyed a superb display against Catalans.

17. Harvey Barron – Hull FC

Made some metre-eating carries out of defence against Salford.