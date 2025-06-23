Super League Team of the Week: Hull KR, Wakefield Trinity, Hull FC and Leigh Leopards dominate

WHICH Super League stars make League Express‘ Team of the Week?
1. Tristan Sailor – St Helens
A just reward for patience as Tristan Sailor took the game to Leeds on Friday.
2. Jacob Gagai – Huddersfield Giants
A two-try display from Jacob Gagai in the win over Warrington.
3. Davy Litten – Hull FC
A great performance from Davy Litten against Salford.
4. Jack Broadbent – Hull KR
Took his two tries superbly well against Castleford.
5. Owen Dagnall – St Helens
Enjoyed a try with the young man putting in some big runs against Leeds.
6. Mikey Lewis – Hull KR
Destroyed Castleford with ball in hand on Thursday.
7. Mason Lino – Wakefield Trinity
Kicked Wigan to death in a brilliant Wakefield win.
8. Caius Faatili – Wakefield Trinity
The rampaging prop registered another try and caused Wigan problems all night.
9. Zac Woolford – Huddersfield Giants
Controlled everything in the middle for Huddersfield.
10. Herman Ese’ese – Hull FC
Some big runs from Herman Ese’ese against Salford.
11. Frankie Halton – Leigh Leopards
Another big display in the back-row from Frankie Halton.
12. Josh Griffin – Wakefield Trinity
Wound back the years with an impressive performance in the win over Wigan.
13. Joe Ofahengaue – Leigh Leopards
Another big performance from Joe Ofahengaue in the south of France.
Substitutes
14. Dean Hadley – Hull KR
Given the nod in the front row by Willie Peters as Dean Hadley impressed in the win over Castleford.
15. Gareth O’Brien – Leigh Leopards
Was instrumental in Leigh’s win at Catalans.
16. Lachlan Lam – Leigh Leopards
Enjoyed a superb display against Catalans.
17. Harvey Barron – Hull FC
Made some metre-eating carries out of defence against Salford.