Super League Attendances: St Helens, Warrington Wolves and Leigh Leopards impress

WHAT were the Super League attendances like over the weekend?
Castleford Tigers 0-48 Hull KR
7,650 at The Jungle on Thursday night
Wakefield Trinity 16-10 Wigan Warriors
7,753 at the DIY Kitchens Stadium on Friday night
St Helens 18-4 Leeds Rhinos
11,179 at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night
Warrington Wolves 16-24 Huddersfield Giants
9,964 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday afternoon
Catalans Dragons 12-26 Leigh Leopards
9,134 at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday night with 1,600 Leigh fans
Salford Red Devils vs Hull FC