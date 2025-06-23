Super League Attendances: St Helens, Warrington Wolves and Leigh Leopards impress

WHAT were the Super League attendances like over the weekend?

Castleford Tigers 0-48 Hull KR

7,650 at The Jungle on Thursday night

Wakefield Trinity 16-10 Wigan Warriors

7,753 at the DIY Kitchens Stadium on Friday night



St Helens 18-4 Leeds Rhinos

11,179 at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night

Warrington Wolves 16-24 Huddersfield Giants

9,964 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday afternoon

Catalans Dragons 12-26 Leigh Leopards

9,134 at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday night with 1,600 Leigh fans

Salford Red Devils vs Hull FC