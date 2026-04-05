Super League Team of the Week: Hull KR, Warrington, Huddersfield and Wakefield dominate

WHICH Super League stars make the Total Rugby League Team of the Week?
1. Jack Broadbent – Hull KR
Scored a try and was absolutely superb in Hull KR’s derby win over Hull FC.
2. Oliver Pratt – Wakefield Trinity
Was impressive against Castleford with two tries.
3. Jacob Gagai – Huddersfield Giants
Destroyed York on a number of occasions to score two tries.
4. Oliver Gildart – Hull KR
Oliver Gildart was brilliant in the left centre as Hull KR ran out winners against their rivals Hull FC.
5. Matty Ashton – Warrington Wolves
Another two tries for Matty Ashton as Warrington overcame Leigh.
6. Toby Sexton – Catalans Dragons
Controlled Catalans’ win over Toulouse.
7. Adam Clune – Huddersfield Giants
Ran the show against York.
8. Tom Amone – Hull KR
Was a rock in the middle against Hull FC.
9. Bill Leyland – St Helens
An instant cult hero at St Helens with two late tries.
10. James Harrison – Warrington Wolves
Laid the platform superbly for Warrington off the bench against Leigh.
11. Mathieu Jussaume – Toulouse Olympique
Scored a hat-trick in defeat against Catalans.
12. Jake Wingfield – St Helens
Came of age in the derby win over Wigan Warriors.
13. Cameron Smith – Leeds Rhinos
Influential off the bench against Bradford.
Substitutes
14. Danny Walker – Warrington Wolves
Was instrumental in getting Warrington on the front foot against Leigh.
15. Connor Wynne – Bradford Bulls
Unlucky to be on the losing side against Leeds.
16. Jake Trueman – Wakefield Trinity
Controlled the game against Castleford and scored two tries in the process.
17. Tray Lolesio – Wakefield Trinity
Was strong as an ox on his Super League debut as his side thrashed Castleford.