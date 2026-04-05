Super League Team of the Week: Hull KR, Warrington, Huddersfield and Wakefield dominate

WHICH Super League stars make the Total Rugby League Team of the Week?

1. Jack Broadbent – Hull KR

Scored a try and was absolutely superb in Hull KR’s derby win over Hull FC.

2. Oliver Pratt – Wakefield Trinity

Was impressive against Castleford with two tries.

3. Jacob Gagai – Huddersfield Giants

Destroyed York on a number of occasions to score two tries.

4. Oliver Gildart – Hull KR

Oliver Gildart was brilliant in the left centre as Hull KR ran out winners against their rivals Hull FC.

5. Matty Ashton – Warrington Wolves

Another two tries for Matty Ashton as Warrington overcame Leigh.

6. Toby Sexton – Catalans Dragons

Controlled Catalans’ win over Toulouse.

7. Adam Clune – Huddersfield Giants

Ran the show against York.

8. Tom Amone – Hull KR

Was a rock in the middle against Hull FC.

9. Bill Leyland – St Helens

An instant cult hero at St Helens with two late tries.

10. James Harrison – Warrington Wolves

Laid the platform superbly for Warrington off the bench against Leigh.

11. Mathieu Jussaume – Toulouse Olympique

Scored a hat-trick in defeat against Catalans.

12. Jake Wingfield – St Helens

Came of age in the derby win over Wigan Warriors.

13. Cameron Smith – Leeds Rhinos

Influential off the bench against Bradford.

Substitutes

14. Danny Walker – Warrington Wolves

Was instrumental in getting Warrington on the front foot against Leigh.

15. Connor Wynne – Bradford Bulls

Unlucky to be on the losing side against Leeds.

16. Jake Trueman – Wakefield Trinity

Controlled the game against Castleford and scored two tries in the process.

17. Tray Lolesio – Wakefield Trinity

Was strong as an ox on his Super League debut as his side thrashed Castleford.