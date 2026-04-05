Injury Corner: Hull FC, St Helens, Bradford, Huddersfield, Leigh and Warrington suffer concerns

HULL FC were once more counting the cost of another two bad injuries following their 24-6 loss to Hull KR.

John Asiata limped off midway through the second half with what looked like a serious hamstring issue, whilst Arthur Romano was caught under a tackle that saw the Frenchman’s foot get stuck in the grass with a rolled ankle the verdict from head coach John Cartwright.

Joe Batchelor also suffered a hamstring issue, deemed not to be too serious.

St Helens secured a stunning derby win over Wigan Warriors, and they had to do so with 16 men for 75 minutes after Agnatius Paasi left the field on five minutes with a leg injury.

Bradford Bulls were down to the bare bones against Leeds Rhinos in a brave 24-12 defeat as injuries to Waqa Blake (knee), Phoenix Steinwede (leg), Leon Ruan (head) and Loghan Lewis saw Kurt Haggerty’s men just run out of steam.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield Giants got their second victory in succession against York Knights in a 34-14 triumph. But leg injuries to Connor Wrench and Tanguy Zenon somewhat marred the result.

Leigh Leopards succumbed to yet another heavy defeat, this time to Warrington Wolves. Leigh’s Tesi Niu pulled out of the fixture before kick-off whilst Warrington’s Jordan Crowther fractured his cheekbone.