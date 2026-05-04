Super League Team of the Week: Hull KR, Wigan, Leeds and Leigh lead the way

WHICH Super League stars make the Total Rugby League Team of the Week?

1. Tristan Sailor – St Helens

Had York on strings in the big win on Friday night.

2. Tom Davies – Hull KR

Three tries and a competent display in the thrashing of Castleford.

3. Olly Ashall-Bott – Toulouse Olympique

Placed here simply because he could not be left out after an emphatic display against Hull FC.

4. Mathieu Jussaume – Toulouse Olympique

Was superb in the centres in the win over Hull FC.

5. Noah Hodkinson – Wigan Warriors

Shone on the wing against Bradford.

6. Tyrone May – Hull KR

Destroyed Castleford single-handedly on Thursday.

7. Jake Connor – Leeds Rhinos

Helped overcome Wakefield with some big plays.

8. Dean Hadley – Hull KR

Led from the front as always.

9. Brad O’Neill – Wigan Warriors

Another accomplished performance in the win over Bradford.

10. Alex Walmsley – St Helens

Tore York to shreds down the middle.

11. Keenan Palasia – Leeds Rhinos

Ran strong and hard in the win over Wakefield.

12. Owen Trout – Leigh Leopards

A big display in the win over Catalans.

13. Joe Ofahengaue – Leigh Leopards

Led from the front in Leigh’s win over Catalans.

Substitutes

14. Ewan Irwin – Warrington Wolves

A stunning performance in the win over Huddersfield.

15. Adam Cook – Leigh Leopards

His best display in a Leigh shirt by a mile in the win over Catalans.

16. Jai Field – Wigan Warriors

Destroyed Bradford on Saturday.

17. George Marsden – Wigan Warriors

Incredible debut for the 17-year-old in the win over Bradford.