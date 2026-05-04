Super League Team of the Week: Hull KR, Wigan, Leeds and Leigh lead the way

WHICH Super League stars make the Total Rugby League Team of the Week?
1. Tristan Sailor – St Helens
Had York on strings in the big win on Friday night.
2. Tom Davies – Hull KR
Three tries and a competent display in the thrashing of Castleford.
3. Olly Ashall-Bott – Toulouse Olympique
Placed here simply because he could not be left out after an emphatic display against Hull FC.
4. Mathieu Jussaume – Toulouse Olympique
Was superb in the centres in the win over Hull FC.
5. Noah Hodkinson – Wigan Warriors
Shone on the wing against Bradford.
6. Tyrone May – Hull KR
Destroyed Castleford single-handedly on Thursday.
7. Jake Connor – Leeds Rhinos
Helped overcome Wakefield with some big plays.
8. Dean Hadley – Hull KR
Led from the front as always.
9. Brad O’Neill – Wigan Warriors
Another accomplished performance in the win over Bradford.
10. Alex Walmsley – St Helens
Tore York to shreds down the middle.
11. Keenan Palasia – Leeds Rhinos
Ran strong and hard in the win over Wakefield.
12. Owen Trout – Leigh Leopards
A big display in the win over Catalans.
13. Joe Ofahengaue – Leigh Leopards
Led from the front in Leigh’s win over Catalans.
Substitutes
14. Ewan Irwin – Warrington Wolves
A stunning performance in the win over Huddersfield.
15. Adam Cook – Leigh Leopards
His best display in a Leigh shirt by a mile in the win over Catalans.
16. Jai Field – Wigan Warriors
Destroyed Bradford on Saturday.
17. George Marsden – Wigan Warriors
Incredible debut for the 17-year-old in the win over Bradford.