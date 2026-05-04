Injury Corner: Six Super League sides suffer blows

SIX Super League sides suffered injuries over the weekend.

Castleford Tigers’ issues were compounded following a dismal 50-6 loss to Hull KR on Thursday with captain Alex Mellor suffering a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, Wakefield Trinity were left sweating over Cam Scott, who had to leave the field in their 40-22 defeat to Leeds Rhinos on Friday on a stretcher.

Thankfully, Scott himself provided an update on Saturday morning, stating that he had been discharged from hospital and was doing better.

St Helens will be without Kyle Feldt for their Challenge Cup semi-final with Wigan Warriors after the winger failed an HIA in the win over York Knights.

Huddersfield Giants not only went down 34-4 at home to Warrington Wolves on Saturday evening, but they also lost three key men.

Niall Evalds left the field with a head knock before Fenton Rogers had a back spasm and Adam Clune suffered a hamstring injury.

On Sunday, Hull FC’s Connor Bailey left the field early with a suspected broken collarbone whilst Toulouse Olympique’s Jake Shorrocks failed his second HIA.