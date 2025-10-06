Super League Team of the Week: Hull KR, Wigan Warriors, Leigh Leopards and St Helens stars all included

WHICH Super League players make League Express’ Team of the Week?
1. Jai Field – Wigan Warriors
Made a couple of decisive try-saving tackles to keep Wigan ahead against Leigh.
2. Deon Cross – St Helens
Scored a wonderful try against Hull KR.
3. Tesi Niu – Leigh Leopards
Was a constant threat out wide for Leigh in the loss to Wigan.
4. Oliver Gildart – Hull KR
Two-try hero against St Helens.
5. Joe Burgess – Hull KR
Showed silky skills on his return to the Hull KR line-up.
6. Bevan French – Wigan Warriors
Enjoyed a stellar night to help Wigan overcome Leigh.
7. Mikey Lewis – Hull KR
The man to lead Rovers through to the Grand Final.
8. Rob Mulhern – Leigh Leopards
Deserved to be on the winning side against Wigan.
9. Edwin Ipape – Leigh Leopards
Constantly got Leigh on the front foot.
10. Sauaso Sue – Hull KR
Made some big runs in the opening exchanges to get KR on the front foot.
11. Dean Hadley – Hull KR
Another great knock from Dean Hadley.
12. Matt Whitley – St Helens
Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side against Hull KR.
13. Morgan Knowles – St Helens
A strong performance on his last game for St Helens.