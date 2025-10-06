Super League Team of the Week: Hull KR, Wigan Warriors, Leigh Leopards and St Helens stars all included

WHICH Super League players make League Express’ Team of the Week?

1. Jai Field – Wigan Warriors

Made a couple of decisive try-saving tackles to keep Wigan ahead against Leigh.

2. Deon Cross – St Helens

Scored a wonderful try against Hull KR.

3. Tesi Niu – Leigh Leopards

Was a constant threat out wide for Leigh in the loss to Wigan.

4. Oliver Gildart – Hull KR

Two-try hero against St Helens.

5. Joe Burgess – Hull KR

Showed silky skills on his return to the Hull KR line-up.

6. Bevan French – Wigan Warriors

Enjoyed a stellar night to help Wigan overcome Leigh.

7. Mikey Lewis – Hull KR

The man to lead Rovers through to the Grand Final.

8. Rob Mulhern – Leigh Leopards

Deserved to be on the winning side against Wigan.

9. Edwin Ipape – Leigh Leopards

Constantly got Leigh on the front foot.

10. Sauaso Sue – Hull KR

Made some big runs in the opening exchanges to get KR on the front foot.

11. Dean Hadley – Hull KR

Another great knock from Dean Hadley.

12. Matt Whitley – St Helens

Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side against Hull KR.

13. Morgan Knowles – St Helens

A strong performance on his last game for St Helens.