Australia appoint Hull KR’s Willie Peters as assistant coach

HULL KR boss Willie Peters has been appointed as an assistant coach by Australia for the upcoming Ashes series.

Peters will support new Kangaroos head coach Kevin Walters during the three-match series, after leading the Robins in Saturday’s Super League Grand Final.

The Sydneysider has enjoyed great success in three years at the Hull KR helm, reaching a Challenge Cup final in 2023 and Grand Final in 2024 before ending the club’s 40-year wait for silverware this season, lifting both the Challenge Cup and League Leaders’ Shield.

“It’s a huge honour to be working with the Kangaroos for the upcoming Ashes,” said Peters.

“There’s so much history between Australia and England and it’s great to see they’ve brought the Ashes back.

“I’m really proud to be involved and supporting head coach, Kevin Walters. I’m looking forward to linking up with the side and preparing for the Ashes.

“For now, the main focus is this Saturday’s Grand Final with Hull KR and putting everything into this week.”

Australia have named their 24-man squad for the tour, with the first match at Wembley on Saturday, October 25.