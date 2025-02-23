Super League Team of the Week: Hull KR, Wigan Warriors, St Helens, Leeds Rhinos, Leigh Leopards and Warrington Wolves dominate

WHICH Super League stars make League Express Team of the Week?
1. Jai Field – Wigan Warriors
Registered a hat-trick in the thrashing of Hull FC.
2. Riley Lumb – Leeds Rhinos
Grabbed two tries and looked a constant threat for Leeds against Salford.
3. Oliver Pratt – Wakefield Trinity
How good can Oliver Pratt get? The young Wakefield centre was superb against Hull KR in defeat.
4. Tesi Niu – Leigh Leopards
Another brilliant performance from Tesi Niu in their win over Huddersfield.
5. Harry Robertson – St Helens
Had to fit Harry Robertson in somehow following a brilliant display against Castleford.
6. Jake Connor – Leeds Rhinos
Went into the halves after Matt Frawley left the field and was brilliant for Leeds in the win over Salford.
7. Harry Smith – Wigan Warriors
Controlled the game against Hull FC with aplomb.
8. Luke Thompson – Wigan Warriors
Was at his rampaging best against Hull FC.
9. Jez Litten – Hull KR
Another big performance from Jez Litten off the bench, this time against Wakefield.
10. Alex Walmsley – St Helens
Destroyed Castleford down the middle.
11. Dean Hadley – Hull KR
Was tremendous off the bench against Wakefield and helped Rovers to victory.
12. Lachlan Fitzgibbon – Warrington Wolves
Warrington will be glad to see Lachlan Fitzgibbon back.
13. Ethan O’Neill – Leigh Leopards
What a signing Ethan O’Neill is proving to be for Leigh.
Substitutes
14. Matt Dufty – Warrington Wolves
Another impressive display for Matt Dufty against Catalans.
15. Keenan Palasia – Leeds Rhinos
Keenan Palasia has taken to Super League like a duck to water and he was in fine form against Salford.
16. Jack Welsby – St Helens
Hard to keep Jack Welsby out of the starting 13 following a demolition job on Castleford.
17. Paul Vaughan – Warrington Wolves
Yet another great display for Paul Vaughan in the middle.