Super League Team of the Week: Hull KR, Wigan Warriors, St Helens, Leeds Rhinos, Leigh Leopards and Warrington Wolves dominate

WHICH Super League stars make League Express Team of the Week?

1. Jai Field – Wigan Warriors

Registered a hat-trick in the thrashing of Hull FC.

2. Riley Lumb – Leeds Rhinos

Grabbed two tries and looked a constant threat for Leeds against Salford.

3. Oliver Pratt – Wakefield Trinity

How good can Oliver Pratt get? The young Wakefield centre was superb against Hull KR in defeat.

4. Tesi Niu – Leigh Leopards

Another brilliant performance from Tesi Niu in their win over Huddersfield.

5. Harry Robertson – St Helens

Had to fit Harry Robertson in somehow following a brilliant display against Castleford.

6. Jake Connor – Leeds Rhinos

Went into the halves after Matt Frawley left the field and was brilliant for Leeds in the win over Salford.

7. Harry Smith – Wigan Warriors

Controlled the game against Hull FC with aplomb.

8. Luke Thompson – Wigan Warriors

Was at his rampaging best against Hull FC.

9. Jez Litten – Hull KR

Another big performance from Jez Litten off the bench, this time against Wakefield.

10. Alex Walmsley – St Helens

Destroyed Castleford down the middle.

11. Dean Hadley – Hull KR

Was tremendous off the bench against Wakefield and helped Rovers to victory.

12. Lachlan Fitzgibbon – Warrington Wolves

Warrington will be glad to see Lachlan Fitzgibbon back.

13. Ethan O’Neill – Leigh Leopards

What a signing Ethan O’Neill is proving to be for Leigh.

Substitutes

14. Matt Dufty – Warrington Wolves

Another impressive display for Matt Dufty against Catalans.

15. Keenan Palasia – Leeds Rhinos

Keenan Palasia has taken to Super League like a duck to water and he was in fine form against Salford.

16. Jack Welsby – St Helens

Hard to keep Jack Welsby out of the starting 13 following a demolition job on Castleford.

17. Paul Vaughan – Warrington Wolves

Yet another great display for Paul Vaughan in the middle.