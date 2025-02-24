Ex-Wigan Warriors star involved in Las Vegas scuffle with Canberra Raiders teammate

FORMER Wigan Warriors star Morgan Smithies has been involved in a scuffle with a Canberra Raiders teammate, Hudson Young, in Las Vegas.

That’s according to The Sydney Morning Herald which has reported that technical issues at the team hotel meant that the Raiders players were waiting seven hours to be able to make it to their rooms.

One of the Canberra players was then denied a room and suggested sharing with the other, which is when the alleged scuffle is said to have taken place.

Hotel security initially believed that one of the players had a weapon before there was a realisation that it was only an inflatable baseball bat.

“I’m aware of this,” Stuart told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“It happened three days ago. I’ve dealt with this strongly. It was irresponsible behaviour, I’ve dealt with this and want to now go about preparing the team for Saturday.”

“I have spoken to the players who are very embarrassed,” Stuart continued.

“The behaviour was unacceptable. The club will deal with this strongly.”

The Sydney Morning Herald has reported that both men will not be disciplined to the extent that they will miss their Round One clash against New Zealand Warriors.