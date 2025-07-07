Super League Team of the Week: Leeds Rhinos and Leigh Leopards dominate

WHICH Super League stars make the League Express Team of the Week?
1. Josh Rourke – Wakefield Trinity
Two tries and a couple of assists in a dominant win.
2. Ethan Ryan – Salford Red Devils
Made some excellent carries and scored Salford’s sole try in a brave defeat.
3. Tesi Niu – Leigh Leopards
Wigan just couldn’t handle Niu, who made eleven tackle busts and began the Leigh fightback.
4. Ash Handley – Leeds Rhinos
A strong-running performance typified by his contribution to the winning score.
5. Josh Charnley – Leigh Leopards
More than 200 metres in a powerful performance on his recall suggests he’s far from done.
6. Tui Lolohea – Huddersfield Giants
Two tries and two try assists in a confident display at Castleford.
7. Jake Connor – Leeds Rhinos
Made light of his latest England rejection by masterminding a stunning success at Hull KR.
8. Chris Hill – Salford Red Devils
The veteran delivered a huge shift on both sides of the ball, making 34 tackles and 96 metres.
9. Edwin Ipape – Leigh Leopards
A trademark dominant performance in a big game, including finishing off a brilliant team try.
10. Caleb Hamlin-Uele – Wakefield Trinity
Punched through a weak Catalans time and again.
11. Ethan O’Neill – Leigh Leopards
Made 41 tackles in a typically hard-working effort.
12. Liam Farrell – Wigan Warriors
Wigan’s best in their derby defeat, running his blood to water.
13. Morgan Knowles – St Helens
A supreme display led Saints’ hard-earned win at Hull FC.
Substitutes
14. Lachlan Miller – Leeds Rhinos
Another dangerous performance at the back was capped by the finish to a thrilling winner.
15. Harry Robertson – St Helens
England’s newest prospect shone again with ten tackle busts in 14 carries.
16. Oliver Wilson – Huddersfield Giants
Delivered a huge impact off the bench.
17. Sam Lisone – Leeds Rhinos
Another top-notch effort from the sub included a try.