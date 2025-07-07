Super League Team of the Week: Leeds Rhinos and Leigh Leopards dominate

WHICH Super League stars make the League Express Team of the Week?

1. Josh Rourke – Wakefield Trinity

Two tries and a couple of assists in a dominant win.

2. Ethan Ryan – Salford Red Devils

Made some excellent carries and scored Salford’s sole try in a brave defeat.

3. Tesi Niu – Leigh Leopards

Wigan just couldn’t handle Niu, who made eleven tackle busts and began the Leigh fightback.

4. Ash Handley – Leeds Rhinos

A strong-running performance typified by his contribution to the winning score.

5. Josh Charnley – Leigh Leopards

More than 200 metres in a powerful performance on his recall suggests he’s far from done.

6. Tui Lolohea – Huddersfield Giants

Two tries and two try assists in a confident display at Castleford.

7. Jake Connor – Leeds Rhinos

Made light of his latest England rejection by masterminding a stunning success at Hull KR.

8. Chris Hill – Salford Red Devils

The veteran delivered a huge shift on both sides of the ball, making 34 tackles and 96 metres.

9. Edwin Ipape – Leigh Leopards

A trademark dominant performance in a big game, including finishing off a brilliant team try.

10. Caleb Hamlin-Uele – Wakefield Trinity

Punched through a weak Catalans time and again.

11. Ethan O’Neill – Leigh Leopards

Made 41 tackles in a typically hard-working effort.

12. Liam Farrell – Wigan Warriors

Wigan’s best in their derby defeat, running his blood to water.

13. Morgan Knowles – St Helens

A supreme display led Saints’ hard-earned win at Hull FC.

Substitutes

14. Lachlan Miller – Leeds Rhinos

Another dangerous performance at the back was capped by the finish to a thrilling winner.

15. Harry Robertson – St Helens

England’s newest prospect shone again with ten tackle busts in 14 carries.

16. Oliver Wilson – Huddersfield Giants

Delivered a huge impact off the bench.

17. Sam Lisone – Leeds Rhinos

Another top-notch effort from the sub included a try.